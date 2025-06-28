Andrea's It List: Dressing in This Heat Is a challenge But These Are the Pieces I Swear By Every Summer
Heatwave dressing, simplified
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
I've always found this time of year tricky for dressing, but experience has taught me that a summer capsule wardrobe is a saviour.
A few key essentials - from the easy flat sandal and white linen trousers to classic denim shorts or a printed sundress - will take the pain out getting ready for a day in the heat. This week, I’m rounding up a few pieces I rely on year after year that form the foundation of all my summer looks. I'm also including high-price/lower price options to suit all budgets. Simply dress up or down with your favourite accessories.
THE PERFECT LINEN SHIRT
THE FLATTERING DENIMN SHORTS
THE CHIC FLAT SANDAL
THE PRINTED SUNDRESS
THE ALL PURPOSE SLIPDRESS
THE TIMELESS BASKET BAG
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite