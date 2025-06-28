Andrea's It List: Dressing in This Heat Is a challenge But These Are the Pieces I Swear By Every Summer

I've always found this time of year tricky for dressing, but experience has taught me that a summer capsule wardrobe is a saviour.

A few key essentials - from the easy flat sandal and white linen trousers to classic denim shorts or a printed sundress - will take the pain out getting ready for a day in the heat. This week, I’m rounding up a few pieces I rely on year after year that form the foundation of all my summer looks. I'm also including high-price/lower price options to suit all budgets. Simply dress up or down with your favourite accessories.

THE PERFECT LINEN SHIRT

Asceno Formentera Linen Shirt
Asceno Formentera Linen Shirt

Reiss Linen Shirt
Reiss Linen Shirt

THE FLATTERING DENIMN SHORTS

Agolde Denim Shorts
Agolde Denim Shorts

Zara Denim Shorts
Zara Denim Shorts

THE CHIC FLAT SANDAL

Gucci Sandals
Gucci Slip-On Sandals

Tan Bruna Strappy Sandal
Tan Bruna Strappy Sandal

THE PRINTED SUNDRESS

Nadine Printed Midi Dress
Nadine Printed Midi Dress

Monette Linen Dress
Monette Linen Dress

THE ALL PURPOSE SLIPDRESS

Chloe Gathered Silk Dress
Chloe Gathered Silk Dress

Norma Kamali Maxi Dress
Norma Kamali Maxi Dress

Camisole Maxi Dress
Camisole Maxi Dress

Rami Midi Camisole Dress
Rami Midi Camisole Dress

THE TIMELESS BASKET BAG

Loewe Basket Bag
Loewe Basket Bag

Justine Mini Basket Bag
Justine Mini Basket Bag

