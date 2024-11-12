Forget basic florals, these 11 perfumes are beautifully unique, draw people in and demand attention

When it comes to the best perfumes, overtly floral and fruity perfumes usually tend to get their fair share of attention. But if you tend to steer clear of sweets, spicy perfumes may be more likely to attract your nose.

Spicy ingredients can come from different sources, including fruits, flowers and seeds, and they can be fresh, warm, sour or sweet. There's therefore plenty of variety in this category; everything from pink pepper to nutmeg and ginger to coriander can be considered hero notes in spicy perfumes.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

For that reason, I've selected my favourite spicy perfume finds for all noses, whether you prefer something fresh and lightweight, or deeply intense and heavy. Expect to see offerings from brands such as Tom Ford, Kilian, Jo Malone London and Aesop.

1. Jo Malone London Dark Amber & Ginger Lily

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense Specifications Key notes: Ginger, black cardamom, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £160 at Jo Malone London

All of Jo Malone London's Cologne Intense elixirs have a certain spice to them, if you ask me. As their name suggests, they are heavier and more intense than the brand's regular offerings, meaning everything is heightened. This beautiful bottle harbours notes of ginger, black cardamom and pink pepper at the top; all of which give it that special, rich spice.

(Image credit: Maison Margiela)

Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, rose, patchouli Today's Best Deals £120 at Cult Beauty

This is more of a soft, fresh spicy perfume, making it perfect for newcomers to this olfactory category. It combines the fruity goodness of blackcurrant syrup with the rose, geranium floral notes, along with pink pepper at the top to give it that certain understated spice.

3. Aesop Virēre

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Virēre Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Petitgrain, green tea, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £115 at Cult Beauty

Another lightweight, fresh spicy find with zesty bergamot and green tea, Aesop's newest scent is the perfect buy for citrus perfume fans who want to add a little edge. If you love a lightweight citrus for summer but find them too fresh for the colder months, this is a great compromise.

4. Narciso Rodriguez For Her

(Image credit: Narciso Rodriguez)

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Amber, musk, osmanthus Today's Best Deals £67.15

Narciso Rodriguez For Her is spicy, but not so spicy it'll make your nose tickle. It has an understated boldness to it, with notes of amber, musk and osmanthus, along with patchouli and African orange flower to give it a certain freshness.

5. Malin + Goetz Dark Rum

(Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Leather, rum, amber Today's Best Deals £64.50 at Sephora

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum is first and foremost a leathery, woody concoction, but it certainly feels a little spicy thanks to the rum and leather that sit at the heart of this bestselling scent. For those fearing it sounds a little heavy, consider the plum and bergamot used as top notes to add a slight fruity edge.

6. Phlur Somebody Wood

(Image credit: Phlur)

Warming, rich and woodsy, Phlur's Somebody Wood is polar opposite to the brand's usual lightweight skin scents. The saffron gives it a gorgeously subtle spice, while the amber, musk and sandalwood at the base offer a beautiful grounding intensity.

7. Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Tobacco leaf, spicy notes, vanilla Today's Best Deals £145 at Lookfantastic

A little bit sweet and a little bit spicy, this offers the perfect mix. With spicy notes at the top combined with tobacco, Tom Ford's fragrance also features smooth vanilla and cacao.

8. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir

(Image credit: Maison Francis Kurkdjian)

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange, lavender, amber Today's Best Deals £185 at Fenwick

Rich, intense and a little sweet, this is everything a good spicy fragrance should be. It's such a great nighttime scent for special occasions, feeling suitably sexy and sultry. Key notes include fruity orange, floral lavender and grounding amber and cedar.

9. Vyrao Georgette

(Image credit: Vyrao)

Vyrao Georgette Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Turkish rose, sandalwood, tobacco, guaiac wood, vanilla, patchouli, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £89 at Space NK

Warm and soft yet with a noticeable kick, Georgette combines smoky tobacco with bold pink pepper. It feels warming and grounding, and Vyrao's beautiful red glass bottle makes things even more appealing.

10. Kilian Intoxicated

(Image credit: Kilian)

Kilian Intoxicated Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, coffee, nutmeg Today's Best Deals £225 at Cult Beauty

My favourite Kilian scent, Intoxicated is notably spicy, but still possesses a wearable sort of sweetness. Take, for example, the caramel, mocha and vanilla notes at the base, which give it a sugary twist. This is one that's worth the extra investment.

11. Charlotte Tilbury Cosmic Power

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Cosmic Power Specifications Key notes: Cinnamon, frankincense, black pepper Today's Best Deals £130 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury's fragrance collection has something for everyone, and Cosmic Power is your go-to if spicy is your thing. With cinnamon, frankincense and black pepper, this has a kick and feels both sexy and mysterious.