Travelling soon? Petite and practical, these minis will give your beauty bag a chic upgrade

As a beauty editor I know all too well how incredibly lucky I am to have a rather extensive collection of the most luxurious skincare, make-up, hair and fragrances at home with me. Of course, testing products is essential for my job, but it does mean that while I still love a brilliant high-street shampoo or a budget moisturiser, I have definitely got a soft spot for a high-end formulation. So when it comes to packing for travel—whether that be a trip on the train to stay with a friend for the weekend or something further afield—the struggle is real. While I hate compromising my beauty routine, I can’t justify lugging full-size serums, perfumes and hair masks across cities and continents. Historically, that has meant leaving my trusty favourites behind in favour of last-minute drugstore buys or anything that’s small enough to slip into my carry-on. The result? A beauty bag filled with formulas that just don’t hit quite the same as my tried-and-tested staples, especially those that come with a higher price tag.

This year, however, I’ve decided to stop compromising on my travel beauty routine and have made it my mission to track down the best chic miniatures. Think petite-but-still-premium versions of luxurious face mists, designer fragrances and the finest make-up, that look just as elegant as their full-sized counterparts and feel as incredible to use.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Ahead, my curated edit of the most sophisticated travel-friendly beauty minis that will leave you feeling polished and pampered wherever you’re heading. I might be squashed in economy, but when I pull these out of my handbag, I’ll be feeling utterly first class.

The best chic miniatures

Skincare

Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturizer

(Image credit: Merit)

Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturizer Specifications Size: 15ml Today's Best Deals £16 at Merit

For glowy skin on-the-go, Merit has recently launched both of their cult skincare products in travel-friendly sizes and their Great Skin moisturiser is my personal pick, Not only is the packaging incredibly stylish, but it doubles as a lightweight and hydrating face cream and a decent make-up primer too.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Specifications Size: 12ml Today's Best Deals £23 at Sephora

Whether I'm going abroad or simply face a hot commute on the tube, a mini face mist is a handbag essential for me—and this one from Tatcha is quite simply the best. Not only does it feel deliciously refreshing on the skin, but the fine and silky mist hydrates and adds a delicate radiance too. Plus, how beautiful is that lavender bottle?

IRÄYE Mini Radiance Firming Serum With Lymphactive

(Image credit: IRÄYE)

IRÄYE Mini Radiance Firming Serum With Lymphactive Specifications Size: 15ml Today's Best Deals £66 at Harvey Nichols

Proving that you really don't have to compromise on luxury skincare when you're travelling, this firming face serum lifts, sculpts and brightens skin. Plus, this elegant mini size is actually refillable so you can use it again and again.

Fragrance

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Mini Miss Solid Perfume

(Image credit: Dior)

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Mini Miss Solid Perfume Specifications Size: 3.2g Today's Best Deals £53.55 at John Lewis

There's nothing worse than someone spraying a strong fragrance when you're travelling in an enclosed space, so solid perfumes are a great option when travelling—and there are so many chic options available this year. This jelly-like solid version of Miss Dior has the same iconic musky, floral scent but can be applied directly to pulse points with ease.

Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 Atom.iser

(Image credit: Escentric Molecules)

Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 ATOM.iser Specifications Size: 25.5ml Today's Best Deals £85 at Cult Beauty

Escentric Molecules is known for its cult, minimalist skin scents and this new refillable atomiser means that you can take your favourite of their fragrances with you wherever you go. I love the sleek design and vibrant colour which feels so futuristic (in a chic way) and makes it easy to spot when I'm scrabbling around in my bag.

Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'eau Solid Perfume

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'eau Solid Perfume Specifications Size: 3g Today's Best Deals £56 at Space NK

The Diptyque solid perfumes are like works of art and feel like so special to keep in your bag. Each comes with a refillable scented balm, meaning you can always switch up the scent inside if you love the compact design but would prefer a different fragrance next time. L'Ombre is a beautiful summer floral with notes of rose and herbaceous blackcurrant leaves, but it's the gorgeous swan design that I adore.

Make-up

By Terry Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder 8HA Travel-Size

(Image credit: By Terry)

By Terry Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder 8HA Travel-Size Specifications Size: 2.5g Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty

As someone with oily skin a decent setting powder is a must. This one from By Terry comes in the cutest of mini compacts (complete with a teeny sponge) and dials down excess shine without drying out skin thanks to an infusion of hyaluronic acid.

Westman Atelier Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

(Image credit: Westman Atelier)

Westman Atelier Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick Specifications Size: 2.5g Today's Best Deals £23 at Cult Beauty

Westman Atelier is known for its range of luxurious formulations and covetable packaging, and this petite version of the iconic Baby Cheeks is perfect for travel. The shade Petal is a versatile pink that brightens cheeks, lips and eyes can can applied with fingertips thanks to its buttery texture.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Flawless Filter

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Flawless Filter Specifications Size: 5.5ml Today's Best Deals £15 at Cult Beauty

If you like your make-up products to feel glam then Charlotte Tilbury is the queen of it. This rose gold-topped complexion booster can be worn as a glowy base, a subtle highlighter or applied anywhere you want some extra sheen when you're out and about.

Hair

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume

(Image credit: Gisou)

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume Specifications Size: 15ml Today's Best Deals £19 at Sephora

Admittedly, not exactly an essential for travel but this mini hair perfume from Gisou was too beautiful not to include. Not only is the bottle shaped like a beehive, the nectar inside will add hydration and shine to dull hair alongside an uplifting honeyflower fragrance.

Hair by Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo

(Image credit: Hair by Sam McKnight)

Hair by Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £12 at Space NK

A dry shampoo is a non-negotiable for me when travelling, but we can all admit that it isn't exactly the sexiest of hair products. However, Sam McKnight has managed to make the most practical of minis look utterly covetable in this powder blue can. And the product inside is incredible too—absorbing excess oils, adding volume, and scenting hair with an expensive-smelling scent.

Slip Pure Silk Minnie Scrunchies

(Image credit: Slip)

Slip Pure Silk Minnie Scrunchies Specifications Size: 12 pack Today's Best Deals £39 at Sephora

I know these are eye-wateringly expensive for hairbands, but Slip's silk scrunchies really are the best in my opinion if you have textured hair that gets knotted or tangled if anything dares to touch it. I have these mini scrunchies in every bag, purse and travel case and love that it means I can switch-up my style or get my hair off my face without causing kinks.

Body

Joonbyrd Sunday Sofa Body Butter

(Image credit: Joonbyrd)

Joonbyrd Sunday Sofa Body Butter Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals £14 at Space NK

Despite always moisturising my skin post-shower, I would never pack a body lotion when travelling as it always takes up so much room. Thankfully, Joonbyrd has packaged their deeply hydrating and nourishing body butter into this portable version meaning my skin will be soft and supple no matter where I am. Plus, you could even keep it in your handbag as a hand cream between uses.

Ouai Body Cleanser Melrose Place Travel Size

(Image credit: Ouai)

Ouai Body Cleanser Melrose Place Travel Size Specifications Size: 89ml Today's Best Deals £12 at Space NK

Chances are if you're staying overnight somewhere then they'll have a body wash available for you. However, there's something lovely about bringing a body cleanser that feels a little fancier than your standard and this one from Ouai really ticks all the boxes. From the cool, minimalist packaging to the musky-floral gel inside, it's a real delight to use.

Aromatherapy Associates Travel Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil

(Image credit: Aromatherapy Associates)

Aromatherapy Associates Travel Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil Specifications Size: 9ml Today's Best Deals £14 at Aromatherapy Associates

Whether you find it hard to get to sleep, are an anxious traveller, or just find yourself feeling a little out of sorts when jet-setting, this travel-sized bath and shower oil from Aromatherapy Associates is my secret weapon for calm. You can add a couple of drops to your bath, apply to skin before stepping into the shower, or simply breathe deeply from the bottle to help sooth a racing mind. And that little glass bottle is the epitome of chic to me.