Booked The Flight? Now You Just Need One Of These Chic Carry-On Bags

Picture this: you’ve booked the flight, planned an expertly researched itinerary, and curated your holiday wardrobe to go along with it. You’re feeling smug about your choice to pay a little extra to avoid the 5am flight in favour of the much more civilised 10am option. You’ve even planned a chic yet comfortable airport outfit—after all, we all know the holiday starts the minute you step through those departure doors. And what’s hanging on your arm (or more likely resting on your suitcase) to complete the look? Of course a practical yet stylish carry-on bag.

A post shared by Rachel Tee Tyler 🇵🇭 (@rachelteetyler) A photo posted by on

The truth is, no matter whether you’re heading for a weekend away, a short city break, or travelling to a more far-flung long-haul destination, packing light is probably not on the agenda. Even if you’ve managed to squeeze your wardrobe into an overhead suitcase or had the foresight to book a checked bag, I can almost guarantee that you’ll still have a roomy carry-on bag to go with it.

Filled either with all your in-flight essentials, or, if you’re brave enough to travel under-seat only, packed with everything you need for your getaway, a great carry-on bag is a must for maximising your packing potential.

Yet the best carry-on bags don’t just make sense on a practical level—they should deliver on the style front, too. From designer duffle bags to styles from some of the biggest and best luggage brands, this season carry-on bags are so much chicer than you might expect. You can even make like Lori Hirshleifer and add your favourite bag charms for a little added upgrade.

So, to help you on your way, I've created an edit of the best carry-on bags that are perfect for popping under your seat or into the overhead compartment with ease. And, if you're looking for something a little bigger, don't forget to check out our edit of the best luggage to go with it. Happy travels!

Shop the best carry on bags