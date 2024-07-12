I've found the most expensive-looking handbags on the high-street

There is nothing like the high you get from the shocked look on someone's face when you whisper conspiratorially "thanks, it's Zara", when asked which designer bag you're wearing.

Whilst we all aspire to save up enough to invest in a high end accessory - and there are some really good designer handbags under £500 out there - it's also lovely to look chic and have a healthy bank balance.

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks wearing JW Pei (Image credit: Instagram/ @nlmarilyn

And if my sartorial travels have taught me anything, it's that there are plenty of expensive-looking handbags on the high-street, often for less than £100.

On the premium end of the scale, there are some beautifully crafted suede and leather handbags at stores such as COS and Arket, which are always a worthy investment for their durability.

Hannah Crosskey wearing Massimo Dutti (Image credit: Instagram/ @hannahcrosskey

If you don't want to spend more than £50, fear not. They might be made of raffia, fabric or vegan leather, but you'll find there are a lot of styles that look a lot more expensive than their price tag suggests. Look to M&S and H&M for some fine examples.

The key is leaning away from trends, in favour of more timeless silhouettes such as bucket bags, roomy totes and slim shoulder bags, as well as picking understated hues. Think a palette of nude, chocolate, white and black.

I promise you, if you shop my edit below, no one will believe you when you say your bag isn't designer.

Shop the most expensive-looking handbags on the high-street

Zara, Split Leather Shoulder Bag With Cord Strap £149 at Zara

Whistles X Hai Elsie Bag £108 at Whistles