I've found the most expensive-looking handbags on the high-street
No-one will believe they aren't designer
There is nothing like the high you get from the shocked look on someone's face when you whisper conspiratorially "thanks, it's Zara", when asked which designer bag you're wearing.
Whilst we all aspire to save up enough to invest in a high end accessory - and there are some really good designer handbags under £500 out there - it's also lovely to look chic and have a healthy bank balance.
And if my sartorial travels have taught me anything, it's that there are plenty of expensive-looking handbags on the high-street, often for less than £100.
On the premium end of the scale, there are some beautifully crafted suede and leather handbags at stores such as COS and Arket, which are always a worthy investment for their durability.
If you don't want to spend more than £50, fear not. They might be made of raffia, fabric or vegan leather, but you'll find there are a lot of styles that look a lot more expensive than their price tag suggests. Look to M&S and H&M for some fine examples.
The key is leaning away from trends, in favour of more timeless silhouettes such as bucket bags, roomy totes and slim shoulder bags, as well as picking understated hues. Think a palette of nude, chocolate, white and black.
I promise you, if you shop my edit below, no one will believe you when you say your bag isn't designer.
Shop the most expensive-looking handbags on the high-street
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
