I've found the most expensive-looking handbags on the high-street

No-one will believe they aren't designer

expensive looking highstreet bags
(Image credit: Zara/COS/Mango)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone
By
published
inBuying Guides

There is nothing like the high you get from the shocked look on someone's face when you whisper conspiratorially "thanks, it's Zara", when asked which designer bag you're wearing.

Whilst we all aspire to save up enough to invest in a high end accessory - and there are some really good designer handbags under £500 out there - it's also lovely to look chic and have a healthy bank balance.

expensive looking handbags

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks wearing JW Pei

(Image credit: Instagram/@nlmarilyn)

And if my sartorial travels have taught me anything, it's that there are plenty of expensive-looking handbags on the high-street, often for less than £100.

On the premium end of the scale, there are some beautifully crafted suede and leather handbags at stores such as COS and Arket, which are always a worthy investment for their durability.

expensive looking handbags

Hannah Crosskey wearing Massimo Dutti

(Image credit: Instagram/@hannahcrosskey)

If you don't want to spend more than £50, fear not. They might be made of raffia, fabric or vegan leather, but you'll find there are a lot of styles that look a lot more expensive than their price tag suggests. Look to M&S and H&M for some fine examples.

The key is leaning away from trends, in favour of more timeless silhouettes such as bucket bags, roomy totes and slim shoulder bags, as well as picking understated hues. Think a palette of nude, chocolate, white and black.

I promise you, if you shop my edit below, no one will believe you when you say your bag isn't designer.

Shop the most expensive-looking handbags on the high-street

Leather Effect Bucket Bag
Mango, Leather Effect Bucket Bag

Split Leather Shoulder Bag With Cord Strap
Zara, Split Leather Shoulder Bag With Cord Strap

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti, leather tote bag

Jw Pei Women's Orla Weave Handbag, Brown
Jw Pei, Orla Weave Handbag

expensive looking bags
Sézane, Nano Romie Bag

Oval Shoulder Bag
Mango, Oval Shoulder Bag

Curved Suede Bag - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket, Curved Suede Bag

Basket Shape Bag
Zara, Basket Shape Bag

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS, Swing Crossbody

Crossbody Bag
H&M, Crossbody Bag

Strap-Detail Shopper
H&M, Strap-Detail Shopper

Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote
& Other Stories, Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote

Braided Leather Tote
& Other Stories, Braided Leather Tote

Whistles X Hai Elsie Bag
Whistles X Hai Elsie Bag

Heckfield Suede Tote | Tan
Jigsaw, Heckfield Suede Tote

Bettina Leather Clutch Bag
ALLSAINTS, Bettina Leather Clutch Bag

Russell & Bromley bag
Russell and Bromley, shoulder bag

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti, Nappa leather half moon bag

expensive looking bags
M&S, Faux Leather Shopper

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

Latest