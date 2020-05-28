Trending:
Father’s Day gifts that he’ll actually like (and use)

    • Father's day is just around the corner, so we've scouted out the best gift ideas...

    Struggling to buy a gift this Father’s day? Well have no fear. We’ve rounded up the best Father’s day gifts to get your hands on. You’d think by now we would know what to get and would’ve made some notes from these stylish Christmas gifts for him or the ultimate men’s grooming gift guide – but it gets harder every year.

    Father’s Day is a celebration honoring fathers and it gives us a chance every year to show our appreciation for the dads in our lives. And we all want to do our best to show just how much we really love them. Notoriously hard to shop for, dad’s big day is always a bit of struggle. But we’re here with a little help.

    We know how important the first man in our life is to us, and sometimes nothing can seem good enough for our lovely dads. But to them it’s the thought that counts and we’ve put all the thought in for you. Whether he’s a sporty dad, more of a clean-cut type, a big ol’bearded guy or maybe he’s just become a father for the first time and could do with being spoiled, there’s something for everyone.

    They taught us how to swim and how to ride a bike, and much to our mortification, probably had a good old talking to with our very first boyfriend. But we love them no matter what, and what better way to show it than to buy them a divine tie, a slick pair of shoes or a snazzy travel kit. From old school aviators’ to top of the range aftershaves, we’ve got it covered. Whether you want to splurge or save there’s lots of choices in our epic selection of Father’s day gifts.

    Whatever your budget have a look at our edit of the best Father’s day gifts and be sure to take note to ensure he will have a huge grin on his face come Sunday!

    CDLP, Mobilité Boxer Brief, £40
    The new Mobilite boxer briefs from CDLP (aka our favourite mens underwear label) has been created with technological, recycled PES fabric with moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties so they are enhanced for movement, versatility and high performance. The ultimate support.

    All Birds, Men’s Tree Dashers, £120
    Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Lumiere Noire, Pour Homme, £140 for 70ml Available from John Lewis
    Private White V.C, Camp Collar Cotton-Poplin Overshirt, Available from Mr Porter £395
    Meters, OV-1-B-Connect Headphones in Tan, £324.99
    Harvey Nichols, The Daddy hamper, £85
    Nothing says thanks for being a great dad, quite like a Harvey Nichols hamper.

    Skandinavisk, HAV Distant Shores Body Wash, £18
    Frederic Malle, Geranium Pour Monsieur, £123 for 50ml Available from Liberty
    Chanel, Bleu De Chanel, 2-in-1 Moisturizer for Face and Beard, £39
    For the dad that truly deserves to be spoilt, the new 2 in 1 moisturizer from Chanel is the perfect gift. And, it smells pretty incredible too.

    Church’s, Shannon Polished-Leather Whole-Cut Derby Shoes, £570 Available from Mr Porter
    Tom Daxon Cologne Absolute, £155 for 100ml
    Diptyque, 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Eau de Parfum, £135
    Silhouette, Titan Breeze Sunglasses in Caramel Dark Brown, £225
    Liberty, For Men Who Moisturise Grooming kit, £75
    The ultimate grooming kit, from Susanne Kaufmann to Kiehl’s this handy kit contains all the best products.

    Perricone MD, Lightweight Moisturizer, £49
    His skin deserves this - trust us.

    Smeg, MFF01 Milk Frother, £150 Available from QVCuk.com
    Sabah, Baleen Blue, £185
    Malin + Goetz, Eucalyptus Deodorant, £19 Available from Liberty
    For the cool dad and his wash bag.

    Krug, Grand Cuvee Brut Champagne, £149, Available from The Bottle Club
    SkinCeuticals, Phyto Corrective Gel, £50
    Carlotta Barrera, Tailored Wool Trousers with Waistband Slit in Navy, £390
    Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Gift Set, £32.90
    Tile, Mate 1-pack, £19.99
    Oral B, Genius X with Artificial Intelligence Toothbrush, £169.99 (From £339.99) Available at Amazon
    Tag Heuer Connected, £1495
    Pantherella, Spirit Sportsluxe socks, £14.50
    Justerini & Brooks, Brouilly, La Folie, Vieilles Vignes, Domaine Laurent Martray, 2017, 12x75cl RRP £16.48
    A bottle (or case) from Fine Wine and Spirit Merchant, Justerini & Brooks is the perfect (and highly tasteful) way to impress on Father’s Day.

    Mophie, Powerstation Plus Mini Available at Zagg, £59.95
    Glen Grant, 10yr Old Single Malt Whisky, Available from The Whisky Exchange £30.75
    Geox, Melbourne Man, £120
    Gear24, Wembley Palette phone case Available at Zagg, £24.99
    Absolute Elyx, Deluxe Martini Gift Set, £209
    Bulldog, London Dry Gin, £17.60 (from £24) Available from Amazon
    Avi-8 Flyboy Lafayette Chronograph Watch, £225
    6 O’Clock, Brunel Gin, £43
