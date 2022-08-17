Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's the style of the season.

Gone are the days of the platform heel. The chunky style had been appearing on our Instagram feeds for what felt like forever, but there’s a new shoe in town and it’s taking over the internet.

That’s right, say hello to the humble slingback.

If you’ve not yet been introduced, slingback heels might just be your new best friend. The style typically features a pointed toe, with an ankle strap and a kitten heel, and people just can’t get enough.

Celebrities such as Alexa Chung and Dakota Johnson have already been spotted wearing the iconic lace and crystal design by Gucci, and it seems that everyone at Copenhagen Fashion Week has followed suit.

Video you may like:

From bright neon colours to more neutral styles, there is something for everyone. These shoes aren’t just for the evening either, simply pair them with a linen suit and a basket bag and you’re ready for the office.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on a pair, we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite styles. We’ve included lots of high street and designer options, so keep on scrolling and take your pick…

The best slingback heels to shop now:

Glitter High-Heeled Shoe, £59.99 | Mango

These Mango shoes are simply stunning. They feature a sheer design with a pointed toe, a kitten heel and decorative sparkly appliqués. View Deal

Women’s GG Slingback Pump, £580 | Gucci

This pair of slingback shoes are presented in beige and ebony original GG canvas for a strong logo feel. 90s fashion at its finest. View Deal

Fairytale Slingback Gem Kitten Heel, £275 | Russell & Bromley

Talking of the 90s, how cool are these shoes? This elegant silhouette has been updated in woven denim and trimmed with a glistening gem embellished buckle. View Deal

Imitation Suede Slingbacks, £17.99 | H&M

This affordable H&M pair come in imitation suede with pointed toes, a narrow ankle strap and angular heels. Plus, the colour will go with everything in your wardrobe. View Deal

Prada Triangle Logo-Plaque Nylon Slingback Pumps, £770 | MatchesFashion

Prada’s blue kitten-heeled pumps are Italian crafted from the house’s signature gabardine fabric and lined in leather, then hallmarked with the distinctive triangle logo. View Deal

Women’s GG Slingback Pumps, £790 | Gucci

These Gucci shoes feature glamorous details, such as lace, crystals and sheer fabrics. They are presented in black mesh with a sparkling GG motif. View Deal