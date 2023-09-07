The Loewe Squeeze bag is an icon in the making

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It shouldn't exactly be breaking news that Loewe, the purveyor if It-bags (the Puzzle, the Basket, the Flamenco), has introduced a new handbag for the Autumn/Winter 23 season.

And yet the arrival of the Squeeze is worth shouting about. With its crafted ruched detailing, butter soft leather and chain detail, it's perfectly on trend, yet is undeniably an icon in the making.

It was first introduced in the AW23 runway collection at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year and is available to shop from today.

Like with its predecessors, the house's exquisite craftmanship is evident in the intricately crafted ruched detailing, the delicately stamped gold Loewe logo at the base of the bag and the lightweight gold-plated adjustable chain, complete with a detachable, gold Anagram pebble.

It perfectly balances Loewe's signature playfulness thanks to its squishy handle and doughnut chain, with a distinctive and timeless design.

It's available in two sizes - small and medium - and in array of timeless hues such as chalk, chocolate, olive, black, oak and seaside blue.

