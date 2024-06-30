I'm giving you my word—these are the 9 most sophisticated, warming and sexy perfumes ever

Despite loving all fragrances (but particularly uplifting ones, like lemon scents and floral perfumes), there's another category that I find myself consistently reaching for at the moment: amber perfumes. Sophisticated, grown-up (or so they make me feel) and totally empowering, I can't get enough of them.

If you're unfamiliar, in fragrance, amber is an accord associated with a rich, resinous aroma. Often described as a 'fantasy' note, amber is a blend of both synthetic and natural notes, including patchouli, vanilla, benzoin and musk. Together, these make the most comforting, addictive and warm scents. If you love skin scents but want some added drama, get an amber perfume in your fragrance wardrobe ASAP.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

What makes amber scents so special?

Amber perfumes are undoubtedly a special category, but what makes them so? "Silky, voluptuous, often totally all-consuming, they can be a completely immersive scent experience which makes you feel like a different person when wearing them," explains Olivia da Costa, founder of Olfactive O fragrances. But amber fragrances aren't anything new, they've been around for a long time and people's love for them runs deep. "They also convey richness and generosity. There is something addictive and reassuring in this category of fragrances," Thibaud Crivelli, founder of Maison Crivello.

If you want to add one to your collection, I can personally confirm that these are the nine best amber perfumes.

Best amber perfumes, according to a beauty editor

1. Jo Loves Amber Lime and Bergamot

Jo Loves Amber Lime and Bergamot Parfum Specifications Key notes : Bergamot, mandarin, patchouli, amber, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £118 at Space NK

My partner and I both adored this scent as soon as we tried it, and we're constantly stealing it from each other. With a blend of bergamot, mandarin, patchouli, amber and cedarwood, it's elegant and warm—perfectly fitting its aim to 'transport you to a bygone era of elegance and sophistication'. It's easy-to-wear yet is unique enough that it stands out from many other amber perfumes out there. Oh, and the bottle is beautiful.

2. Maison Crivelli Ambre Chromatique

Maison Crivelli Ambre Chromatique Extrait de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Incense, pink peppercorn, vanilla, osmanthus and benzoin Today's Best Deals £205 at Selfridges

This is, hands down, one of the sexiest perfumes I own. It has a spicy opener with the incense settling into a cosier vanilla and benzoin combination, while a notable herby element coming through. The vanilla gives it a creamy feel but isn't overpowering—it feels both comforting and adventurous. "I took inspiration from a personal experience when I encountered benzoin resins in a surprising way in the middle of a colourful tropical forest. Ambre Chromatique translates this experience of a night trek in this mysterious, dark and warm forest," explains Crivelli.

It's an extrait de parfum, so lasts throughout the day, and you'll get compliments long after you've spritzed it. If you love amber scents, wear this on your next date night and you won't regret it.

3. Mizensir Ambre Magique

Mizensir Ambre Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cachalox, mandarin, cardamom, orange blossom, rose, vanilla Today's Best Deals £265 at Harvey Nichols

Mizensir is one of my favourite brands (I mean, when Alberto Morillas is behind it, you know it's going to be brilliant); each scent is crafted with such care. Ambre Magique is pure magic from start to finish. I'll be honest, the opening isn't my favourite because it was more citrus-y than I'd expected, but it settles with a vanilla dry down, which I adore. Inspired by a "tribute to ambergris, an extraordinary material that was thought by many to be a powerful aphrodisiac that came from a mystical land of dragons or was found flowing from fountains at the bottom of the ocean", it is both sexy and mysterious.

4. Sana Jardan Tiger By Her Side

Sana Jardan Tiger By Her Side Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes : Bergamot, amber, vanilla, patchouli, benzoin and labdanum Today's Best Deals £180 at Cult Beauty

Tiger By Her Side has long been an all-time favourite fragrance of mine, so of course it's up there with the best amber scents. It's such an empowering fragrance for me with the amber and resins balanced with rose and vanilla—perfection. I love to spritz this before a busy day out because I know it'll give me quiet confidence and last an entire day.

5. Hermès Elixir des Merveilles

Hermès Elixir des Merveilles Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange, benzoin, amber, tonka bean, sandalwood and patchouli Today's Best Deals £137 at Boots

This one surprised me, and I'm sure is going to become an everyday go-to. I love a citrus scent, but they're difficult to get spot-on and this has done so impeccably. It's such a happy, sparkly open, immediately grabbing my attention. As it settles, sandalwood comes through strong for me but is softened by the amber. The sillage on this perfume is impressive.

6. Givenchy Fantasque

Givenchy Fantasque Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Damascena rose, myrrh, incense, oud and vanilla Today's Best Deals £285 at Givenchy Beauty

Warm and spicy from the get-go, Givenchy's Fantasque is a sexy scent. The incense and myrrh come through right away, and whilst they're still strong and punchy, they also feel airy at the same time, which makes these notes feel unintimidating. Once settled, the vanilla comes through for me making it really comforting. This smells very different on me and my partner, proving you can't just judge it by its blotter. To realise its full potential, make sure you wear it on your skin to see how it develops.

7. Boujee Bougies Quir

Boujee Bougies Quir Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, amber xtreme, patchouli, labdanum and musk Today's Best Deals £160 at Boujee Bougies

If you like amber but still lean more towards those traditionally masculine leathery scents, then Boujee Bougies have got you. Something for when I'm in need of a confidence boost, Quir opens with its woody, leather and tobacco notes leading the way. The powerful burst settles, letting the notes of bergamot and pink pepper come through with amber there in the background (but not taking centre stage). I'll admit, I found it a little overpowering on the blotter when I first tried it, but it's completely different on the skin and settles down to a beautifully confident scent.

8. Olfactive O Amber

Olfactive O Amber Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Peppery rose, bergamot, frankincense, vanilla and patchouli Today's Best Deals £65 at Lookfantastic

Now, I'm not a huge spicy fragrance kind of gal, so I wasn't sure I'd love this, but it's definitely grown on me. It's got a super-punchy opener but settles down with the ambrette coming through strong as well as the incense, which makes it a complex and interesting scent. You might be surprised at how addictive it is, particularly if you weren't sold on its opener. For me, this is a date-night perfume when I want to wear something a little different for me.

9. Memoize Aurora

Memoize Aurora Specifications Key notes : Pineapple, rhubarb, jasmine, cypress, vanilla, musk and cedarwood Today's Best Deals £197 at Memoize

Although this isn't immediately obvious as an amber perfume, the ambery base notes make it worthy of being in the list. The musk and vanilla dry down beautifully, making it one of the more sexier perfumes in the list. It's a fruity-floral, making it such a lovely feminine everyday wear with a bit of amber through it.