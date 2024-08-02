Minimalists look away now, it’s officially the season of the statement heel
Flowers, bows, embellishment, we want it all
Sometimes a trend comes along so loud and audacious, it sends all sartorial practicality out the window. Yes, capsule wardrobes are sensible and neutral colour palettes will always be in style but, if we’re being honest with ourselves, there really is nothing more joy inducing than treating yourself to an item that really wows.
If this is appealing to your inner fashion maximalist, you’re in for a treat because I’m about to introduce the latest trend I’ve been spotting everywhere in recent months and it’s here to seriously shake up your shoe game. Say hello to this season’s statement heels.
And, i'm not just talking about a smattering of embellishment or a hint of glitter, this season the term statement really lives up to its name. From 3D flowers to coquette inspired bows and corsages, all have gone supersized in high octane shades and show stopping fabrics. Aquazzura are even pushing it a step further with tiny embellished fruit so you can live the island lifestyle right down to your shoes.
If you're wondering how to wear these styles, I'd recommend not saving them for best. Rather than wearing them with occasion wear or party pieces, pair them with everything from jeans to your best summer dresses. The key is to not look too done so keeping things relaxed alongside your heels is the chicest way to go.
So, without further a do, here's my edit of the best statement heels to shop right now. Alongside sky high stilettos, you'll also find kitten heels and easy-to-wear mules so no matter your style you can get involved in the trend. Happy shopping...
Shop the best statement heels
Magda Butrym's satin embellished heels feel ultra-luxe and will make the perfect pairing for everything from dresses to jeans.
Part of Mango's collaboration with Siedrés, these crochet floral mules are the perfect holiday heel.
These floral mules from Zara have a nostalgic 90's feel about them which I'm obsessed with.
There are so many great denim heels around at the moment and this corsage style from Next may just be my favourite.
Have your very own tropical moment with these citrus embellished heels from Aquazzura.
If you're looking for a more wearable entry point into the trend, I'd suggest these kitten heel sandals from COS. Not only are they in a classic black tone but the flower is also detachable so you can switch up your look as you desire.
While these mules may appear delicate, the floral embellishment is actually made from cream leather making them durable as well as chic.
These oversized bow satin sandals come in both hot pink and lime green so you can pick your favourite statement shade.
Picture these worn with a little white dress as you sip cocktails on the beach. Sounds pretty good right?
I'm not sure you'll find a cuter heel than this daisy style from Sophia Webster. Pair with a white summer dress for the perfect soft girl outfit.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
An Editor-Approved Summer Dresses Edit
I’ve scoured every corner of the internet to bring you the most impressive dresses
By Avalon Afriyie
-
Andrea's It-List: 6 dresses that are actually worth you hard-earned money
By Andrea Thompson
-
Instructors agree: these are definitively the best Pilates YouTube workouts to stream RN (and they're free)
Roll out those mats and enjoy.
By Anna Bartter