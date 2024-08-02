Minimalists look away now, it’s officially the season of the statement heel

Sometimes a trend comes along so loud and audacious, it sends all sartorial practicality out the window. Yes, capsule wardrobes are sensible and neutral colour palettes will always be in style but, if we’re being honest with ourselves, there really is nothing more joy inducing than treating yourself to an item that really wows.

If this is appealing to your inner fashion maximalist, you’re in for a treat because I’m about to introduce the latest trend I’ve been spotting everywhere in recent months and it’s here to seriously shake up your shoe game. Say hello to this season’s statement heels.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

And, i'm not just talking about a smattering of embellishment or a hint of glitter, this season the term statement really lives up to its name. From 3D flowers to coquette inspired bows and corsages, all have gone supersized in high octane shades and show stopping fabrics. Aquazzura are even pushing it a step further with tiny embellished fruit so you can live the island lifestyle right down to your shoes.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

If you're wondering how to wear these styles, I'd recommend not saving them for best. Rather than wearing them with occasion wear or party pieces, pair them with everything from jeans to your best summer dresses. The key is to not look too done so keeping things relaxed alongside your heels is the chicest way to go.

So, without further a do, here's my edit of the best statement heels to shop right now. Alongside sky high stilettos, you'll also find kitten heels and easy-to-wear mules so no matter your style you can get involved in the trend. Happy shopping...

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Shop the best statement heels

Magda Butrym Floral-appliqué satin sandals £605 (Was £865) at MyTheresa Magda Butrym's satin embellished heels feel ultra-luxe and will make the perfect pairing for everything from dresses to jeans.

Siedrés X Mango Leather sandal with flower heel £79.99 at Mango Part of Mango's collaboration with Siedrés, these crochet floral mules are the perfect holiday heel.

Zara High Heel Sandals with floral detail £49.99 at Zara These floral mules from Zara have a nostalgic 90's feel about them which I'm obsessed with.

Next Forever Comfort® Corsage Heeled Sandals £42 at Next There are so many great denim heels around at the moment and this corsage style from Next may just be my favourite.

Aquazzura Citrus Punch 105mm raffia sandals £770 (Was £855) at Farfetch Have your very own tropical moment with these citrus embellished heels from Aquazzura.

COS Detachable-Flower Kitten Heel Sandals £70 (Was £155) at COS If you're looking for a more wearable entry point into the trend, I'd suggest these kitten heel sandals from COS. Not only are they in a classic black tone but the flower is also detachable so you can switch up your look as you desire.

& Other Stories Floral Appliqué Leather Mules £145 at & Other Stories While these mules may appear delicate, the floral embellishment is actually made from cream leather making them durable as well as chic.

Zara Satin High Heel Sandals with bow £35.99 at Zara These oversized bow satin sandals come in both hot pink and lime green so you can pick your favourite statement shade.

Alameda Turquesa Prudence £332 at Alameda Turquesa Picture these worn with a little white dress as you sip cocktails on the beach. Sounds pretty good right?

Sophia Webster Margarita Sandal £250 (Was £500) at Sophia Webster I'm not sure you'll find a cuter heel than this daisy style from Sophia Webster. Pair with a white summer dress for the perfect soft girl outfit.