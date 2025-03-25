I rarely wear heels, but this Y2K classic is making me reconsider
Enter peep-toe heels
It's very rare to hear me rave about heels. As someone who opts for everyday trainers and flats, I tend to dismiss any style that may be uncomfortable. However, one specific heeled shoe is fast becoming one of the must-have Spring/Summer 2025 accessories trends and is set to make its way into my closet.
Peep-toe heels, first resurfaced in the noughties before being banished to the back of our wardrobes but listen up as they are back with full force.
This season, the peep-toe has been reimagined into a modern maximalist shoe that has left us no option but to love it. Seen on the catwalk at Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Prada, Balmain, and Loewe - when these fashion houses hail a comeback, everyone takes note.
On the street style front, celebrities and the fashion set have already been spotted wearing peep-toe heels with Lady Gaga stepping out in a grey pair styled with an oversized blazer and T-shirt for a grunge-inspired everyday look.
For those still undecided on how to style peep-toe heels, my expert tip is to look at Miu Miu girls who are masters of adopting divisive pieces and making them instant style hits. To complete the look, opt for a mid-length white skirt paired with a sleek top and a sports jacket. For the office, simply switch the jacket to a blazer.
Alternatively, take some style cues from noughties street style looks and pair these shoes with a chic pair of denim jeans, a cropped jacket, and a simple T-shirt.
So, if you, like me, are looking to invest in a pair of peep-toe heels, I've compiled the ultimate guide to the best styles to shop now.
Shop peep-toe heels
For those who opt for mules in the summertime, these are a great investment piece.
A simple nod to the cow-print trend, these peep-toe sandal heels elevate any look.
With wedding season quickly approaching, these heels with a pearl appliqué offer a new season feel to classic dressing.
Saint Laurent heels are notorious for their comfort and these peep-toe heels are no different.
A classic style for the brand, these red bottom peep toe shoes give a modern twist to a naughties staple.
These peep toe kitten heels are so good I can't believe they're under £50.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
