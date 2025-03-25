I rarely wear heels, but this Y2K classic is making me reconsider

It's very rare to hear me rave about heels. As someone who opts for everyday trainers and flats, I tend to dismiss any style that may be uncomfortable. However, one specific heeled shoe is fast becoming one of the must-have Spring/Summer 2025 accessories trends and is set to make its way into my closet.

Peep-toe heels, first resurfaced in the noughties before being banished to the back of our wardrobes but listen up as they are back with full force.

This season, the peep-toe has been reimagined into a modern maximalist shoe that has left us no option but to love it. Seen on the catwalk at Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Prada, Balmain, and Loewe - when these fashion houses hail a comeback, everyone takes note.

Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the street style front, celebrities and the fashion set have already been spotted wearing peep-toe heels with Lady Gaga stepping out in a grey pair styled with an oversized blazer and T-shirt for a grunge-inspired everyday look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those still undecided on how to style peep-toe heels, my expert tip is to look at Miu Miu girls who are masters of adopting divisive pieces and making them instant style hits. To complete the look, opt for a mid-length white skirt paired with a sleek top and a sports jacket. For the office, simply switch the jacket to a blazer.

Alternatively, take some style cues from noughties street style looks and pair these shoes with a chic pair of denim jeans, a cropped jacket, and a simple T-shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you, like me, are looking to invest in a pair of peep-toe heels, I've compiled the ultimate guide to the best styles to shop now.

Shop peep-toe heels

MANGO Pointed Heel Sandals £35.99 at Mango These purple toned heels are a great way to polish any look.

Alaïa Spike Leather Mules £1100 at Mytheresa For those who opt for mules in the summertime, these are a great investment piece.

Reformation Gene Heeled Sandal £298 at Reformation A simple nod to the cow-print trend, these peep-toe sandal heels elevate any look.

Jimmy Choo Sacora 85 £675 at Jimmy Choo With wedding season quickly approaching, these heels with a pearl appliqué offer a new season feel to classic dressing.

River Island River Island Peep Toe Mule Heel in Red £42 at Asos

M&S Collection Suede Ankle Strap Stiletto Heel Sandals £39.50 at M&S Everyday heels made easy.

Saint Laurent La Scandale 110 Patent Heels £895 at Saint Laurent Saint Laurent heels are notorious for their comfort and these peep-toe heels are no different.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN New Very Prive 120 Patent-Leather Courts £695 at Selfridges A classic style for the brand, these red bottom peep toe shoes give a modern twist to a naughties staple.

ZARA Heeled Mesh Sandals With Rhinestones £49.99 at Zara These peep toe kitten heels are so good I can't believe they're under £50.