I’ve been invited to 6 weddings this summer, and the Anthropologie new in section fulfils every one of my shopping needs

From chic dresses to breathable linens

woman wearing a dress from the Anthropologie new in page
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By
published

The Anthropologie new-in page is always my first port of call when I’m after a statement dress or accessory. Why? Because the brand excels in creating timeless, elegant pieces that still somehow feel unique, special and trend-led. Read: these are the perfect pieces to add to your summer wardrobe - and beyond.

From gorgeous prints to crisp tailoring - all in high quality materials at surprisingly attainable prices, Anthropologie ticks multiple boxes when it comes to my summer fashion needs. And as someone who has a number of weddings lined up this summer, I’m making a beeline for the brand’s wide selection of wedding guest dresses.

Anthropologie’s own designs are year-round bestsellers, but they also stock pieces from coveted brands like Aligne, Damson Madder and more - and don’t even get me started on Anthropologie’s simply stunning homeware collection.

Since I’m such a fan of the brand, naturally, I decided to round up the very best picks from the Anthropologie new in page - basically, what I’m currently lusting after (and is probably already in my basket).

If you like to stay on top of what’s recently dropped in your favourite shops, check out our new-in picks from COS, Zara, H&M, Arket, Net-a-Porter and Massimo Dutti too. Happy shopping!

Our top Anthropologie new in picks

Bardot Casette Strapless Slip Midi Dress
Bardot Casette Strapless Slip Midi Dress

I challenge you to find me a more flattering fit than this green bandeau slip dress.

Seagrass Tote Bag
Seagrass Tote Bag

This woven seagrass tote bag can be dressed both up and down with ease.

Damson Madder Lana Broderie Tie-Front Blouse
Damson Madder Lana Broderie Tie-Front Blouse

I've been umm-ing and ahh-ing over which Damson Madder summer piece to invest in, and I think this broderie blouse has just come out on top.

Crystal Starfish Post Earrings
Crystal Starfish Post Earrings

Pair it with these starfish earrings to make a summery statement.

By Anthropologie Square-Neck Pebble Smocked Dress
By Anthropologie Square-Neck Pebble Smocked Dress

Meet your new favourite special occasion dress: this green ruched number.

By Anthropologie Frayed Straw Floppy Hat
By Anthropologie Frayed Straw Floppy Hat

Lastly, what's summer without a floppy straw hat? Enter: this chic frayed iteration.

Mixed Beaded Spiral Pendant Necklace
Mixed Beaded Spiral Pendant Necklace

Seashell jewellery is everywhere right now, and my first foray into the trend has to be with this beautiful beaded necklace.

By Anthropologie Linen Patchwork Smocked Midi Dress
By Anthropologie Linen Patchwork Smocked Midi Dress

This linen dress is perfect for more laid-back summer parties.

Tort Heart Top Handle Acrylic Evening Bag
Tort Heart Top Handle Acrylic Evening Bag

This heart-shaped tortoiseshell bag is the perfect piece to add interest to a neutral outfit.

By Anthropologie Plaid Tent Maxi Dress
By Anthropologie Plaid Tent Maxi Dress

This maxi tent dress has a metallic shift for a summer party-ready feel.

Miista Palmira Leather Toe-Strap Heeled Sandals
Miista Palmira Leather Toe-Strap Heeled Sandals

These heels are sure to make a statement - whether paired with the dress above or a neutral and understated piece.

By Anthropologie Tiered Petticoat Midi Skirt
By Anthropologie Tiered Petticoat Midi Skirt

Effortlessly nail the butter yellow trend with this tiered maxi skirt.

AFRM Cap-Sleeve Slim Mesh Maxi Dress
AFRM Cap-Sleeve Slim Mesh Maxi Dress

And for when you want to make a statement: there's this bold block print maxi.

Floral maxi dress
The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress

This satin maxi dress strikes the perfect balance between playful and elegant.

The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
The Brigitte Woven Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition

I might be coming across as a *little* obsessed with butter yellow, but that's just because I am. I'll just leave this woven shoulder bag right here...

Sorbet Island Calista Swimsuit
Sorbet Island Calista Swimsuit

This classic red crinkle swimsuit comes in one, super stretchy size.

Parker Sleeveless Cutout Linen-Blend Jumpsuit
Parker Sleeveless Cutout Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

This chic jumpsuit can be dressed up or down with ease thanks to the structured linen. I’m a huge fan of the open back detail.

Silent D Suede Tie-Up Toe-Strap Sandals
Silent D Suede Tie-Up Toe-Strap Sandals

These suede strappy sandals will pair effortlessly with every single summer outfit you own.

By Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress
By Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress

This linen milkmaid dress is ideal garden party attire.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

Latest