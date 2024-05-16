I’ve been invited to 6 weddings this summer, and the Anthropologie new in section fulfils every one of my shopping needs
From chic dresses to breathable linens
The Anthropologie new-in page is always my first port of call when I’m after a statement dress or accessory. Why? Because the brand excels in creating timeless, elegant pieces that still somehow feel unique, special and trend-led. Read: these are the perfect pieces to add to your summer wardrobe - and beyond.
From gorgeous prints to crisp tailoring - all in high quality materials at surprisingly attainable prices, Anthropologie ticks multiple boxes when it comes to my summer fashion needs. And as someone who has a number of weddings lined up this summer, I’m making a beeline for the brand’s wide selection of wedding guest dresses.
Anthropologie’s own designs are year-round bestsellers, but they also stock pieces from coveted brands like Aligne, Damson Madder and more - and don’t even get me started on Anthropologie’s simply stunning homeware collection.
Since I’m such a fan of the brand, naturally, I decided to round up the very best picks from the Anthropologie new in page - basically, what I’m currently lusting after (and is probably already in my basket).
If you like to stay on top of what’s recently dropped in your favourite shops, check out our new-in picks from COS, Zara, H&M, Arket, Net-a-Porter and Massimo Dutti too. Happy shopping!
Our top Anthropologie new in picks
I challenge you to find me a more flattering fit than this green bandeau slip dress.
I've been umm-ing and ahh-ing over which Damson Madder summer piece to invest in, and I think this broderie blouse has just come out on top.
Meet your new favourite special occasion dress: this green ruched number.
Lastly, what's summer without a floppy straw hat? Enter: this chic frayed iteration.
Seashell jewellery is everywhere right now, and my first foray into the trend has to be with this beautiful beaded necklace.
This linen dress is perfect for more laid-back summer parties.
This heart-shaped tortoiseshell bag is the perfect piece to add interest to a neutral outfit.
This maxi tent dress has a metallic shift for a summer party-ready feel.
These heels are sure to make a statement - whether paired with the dress above or a neutral and understated piece.
Effortlessly nail the butter yellow trend with this tiered maxi skirt.
And for when you want to make a statement: there's this bold block print maxi.
This satin maxi dress strikes the perfect balance between playful and elegant.
I might be coming across as a *little* obsessed with butter yellow, but that's just because I am. I'll just leave this woven shoulder bag right here...
This chic jumpsuit can be dressed up or down with ease thanks to the structured linen. I’m a huge fan of the open back detail.
These suede strappy sandals will pair effortlessly with every single summer outfit you own.
