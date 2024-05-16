I’ve been invited to 6 weddings this summer, and the Anthropologie new in section fulfils every one of my shopping needs

The Anthropologie new-in page is always my first port of call when I’m after a statement dress or accessory. Why? Because the brand excels in creating timeless, elegant pieces that still somehow feel unique, special and trend-led. Read: these are the perfect pieces to add to your summer wardrobe - and beyond.

From gorgeous prints to crisp tailoring - all in high quality materials at surprisingly attainable prices, Anthropologie ticks multiple boxes when it comes to my summer fashion needs. And as someone who has a number of weddings lined up this summer, I’m making a beeline for the brand’s wide selection of wedding guest dresses .

Anthropologie’s own designs are year-round bestsellers, but they also stock pieces from coveted brands like Aligne, Damson Madder and more - and don’t even get me started on Anthropologie’s simply stunning homeware collection.

Since I’m such a fan of the brand, naturally, I decided to round up the very best picks from the Anthropologie new in page - basically, what I’m currently lusting after (and is probably already in my basket).

Our top Anthropologie new in picks

Bardot Casette Strapless Slip Midi Dress £109 at Anthropologie I challenge you to find me a more flattering fit than this green bandeau slip dress.

Seagrass Tote Bag £78 at Anthropologie This woven seagrass tote bag can be dressed both up and down with ease.

Damson Madder Lana Broderie Tie-Front Blouse £95 at Anthropologie I've been umm-ing and ahh-ing over which Damson Madder summer piece to invest in, and I think this broderie blouse has just come out on top.

Crystal Starfish Post Earrings £48 at Anthropologie Pair it with these starfish earrings to make a summery statement.

By Anthropologie Square-Neck Pebble Smocked Dress £148 at Anthropologie Meet your new favourite special occasion dress: this green ruched number.

By Anthropologie Frayed Straw Floppy Hat £78 at Anthropologie Lastly, what's summer without a floppy straw hat? Enter: this chic frayed iteration.

Mixed Beaded Spiral Pendant Necklace £68 at Anthropologie Seashell jewellery is everywhere right now, and my first foray into the trend has to be with this beautiful beaded necklace.

By Anthropologie Linen Patchwork Smocked Midi Dress £198 at Anthropologie This linen dress is perfect for more laid-back summer parties.

Tort Heart Top Handle Acrylic Evening Bag £88 at Anthropologie This heart-shaped tortoiseshell bag is the perfect piece to add interest to a neutral outfit.

By Anthropologie Plaid Tent Maxi Dress £148 at Anthropologie This maxi tent dress has a metallic shift for a summer party-ready feel.

Miista Palmira Leather Toe-Strap Heeled Sandals £190 at Anthropologie These heels are sure to make a statement - whether paired with the dress above or a neutral and understated piece.

By Anthropologie Tiered Petticoat Midi Skirt £120 at Anthropologie Effortlessly nail the butter yellow trend with this tiered maxi skirt.

AFRM Cap-Sleeve Slim Mesh Maxi Dress £90 at Anthropologie And for when you want to make a statement: there's this bold block print maxi.

The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress £128 at Anthropologie This satin maxi dress strikes the perfect balance between playful and elegant.

The Brigitte Woven Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition £135 at Anthropologie I might be coming across as a *little* obsessed with butter yellow, but that's just because I am. I'll just leave this woven shoulder bag right here...

Sorbet Island Calista Swimsuit £130 at Anthropologie This classic red crinkle swimsuit comes in one, super stretchy size.

Parker Sleeveless Cutout Linen-Blend Jumpsuit £120 at Anthropologie This chic jumpsuit can be dressed up or down with ease thanks to the structured linen. I’m a huge fan of the open back detail.

Silent D Suede Tie-Up Toe-Strap Sandals £125 at Anthropologie These suede strappy sandals will pair effortlessly with every single summer outfit you own.