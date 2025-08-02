Andrea's It List: 15 All-Weather, Transeasonal Pieces I Swear By
Everyday essentials, whatever the weather
Anyone else feeling slightly frustrated with the deeply unsettled weather over the past week? When you're leaving the house each morning in the blazing sun, facing gales at lunchtime and a sudden downpower on the home commute, dressing can be a challenge.
With that in mind, this week I'm rounding up some all-weather essentials I rely on to keep me warm/cool/dry. For me, this week has been all about versatile pieces I can layer up and down - think lightweight jackets, ‘pop over anything’ shirts, classic linen staples and practical shoes I can pair with all length dresses as well as trousers. Here are a few of my favourites.
THE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKET
THE ALL-WEATHER DRESS
THE TRANSEASONAL SHOE
THE MAXI SKIRT
THE WEAR WITH ANYTHING TROUSERS
THE POP-OVER POPLIN SHIRT
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
There's a new colour rapidly replacing this summer's beloved butter yellow. Powder pink is having a moment. The latest resurgence, following Barbiecore 2 years ago, which was all about bright Valentino pinks, is a softer hue that is versatile and easier to wear.
Baby pink pairs well with neutrals, blacks and whites and even complements bolder colours from green to red.
This week, Marie Claire's fashion writer Sofia Piza has rounded up a comprehensive guide of some of the best pieces available now, plus some great styling tips for any pink pieces already lurking in your wardrobe. I'm particularly coveting this beautiful pink iteration of the Gucci Jackie bag in patent leather with gold hardware. An investment buy to treasure.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite