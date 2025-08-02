Andrea's It List: 15 All-Weather, Transeasonal Pieces I Swear By

Anyone else feeling slightly frustrated with the deeply unsettled weather over the past week? When you're leaving the house each morning in the blazing sun, facing gales at lunchtime and a sudden downpower on the home commute, dressing can be a challenge.

With that in mind, this week I'm rounding up some all-weather essentials I rely on to keep me warm/cool/dry. For me, this week has been all about versatile pieces I can layer up and down - think lightweight jackets, ‘pop over anything’ shirts, classic linen staples and practical shoes I can pair with all length dresses as well as trousers. Here are a few of my favourites.

THE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKET

THE ALL-WEATHER DRESS

THE TRANSEASONAL SHOE

THE MAXI SKIRT

THE WEAR WITH ANYTHING TROUSERS

THE POP-OVER POPLIN SHIRT

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

There's a new colour rapidly replacing this summer's beloved butter yellow . Powder pink is having a moment. The latest resurgence, following Barbiecore 2 years ago, which was all about bright Valentino pinks, is a softer hue that is versatile and easier to wear.

Baby pink pairs well with neutrals, blacks and whites and even complements bolder colours from green to red.

This week, Marie Claire's fashion writer Sofia Piza has rounded up a comprehensive guide of some of the best pieces available now , plus some great styling tips for any pink pieces already lurking in your wardrobe. I'm particularly coveting this beautiful pink iteration of the Gucci Jackie bag in patent leather with gold hardware. An investment buy to treasure.