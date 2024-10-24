As a fashion editor who loves hugs, this major coat trend is right up my street
Shaggy coats at the ready
Shaggy coats were everywhere when we saw the shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris last winter, and as a fashion editor who loves a statement and also hugs (I dare anyone not to want to touch them), it's a trend that is absolutely up my sartorial alley.
It is one of five key Autumn/Winter 2024 coat trends, so if you're a little bit on the maximalist side of things, then I highly suggest you make the investment. As trend-led as these winter coats seem, they are actually pretty versatile and timeless, so it's a bit of a no brainer.
The good news is that there is a shaggy coat to suit all tastes this season, whether you're after an Almost Famous boho vibe or something sleeker.
At Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Burberry, the emphasis was on ladylike faux-fur maxi coats, teamed with tailored black and white dresses.
At Erdem and Michael Kors, a multi-coloured feather coat and peach shearling coat made for the perfect party season outerwear.
Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors and Acne Studios delivered some gorgeously cosy shearling, faux-fur and knitted coats in a minimal colour palette of black, white and cream.
As for styling, most designers seemed to agree to keep the coats centre stage, pairing back completely on accessories, and pairing them with demure tonal outfits.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
I suggest you take their cue and style your shaggy coat in a similar fashion. Shaggy coats offer by default an exaggerated silhouette, so if you do want to accentuate your waist, you could wrap a double belt around it - a huge accessories trend for Autumn/Winter 2024.
Mostly, this is a trend that's meant to be fun, that will add dimension to your outfit, and yes, possibly make everyone want to hug you. So if you're game, here is my edit of the best shaggy coats out there, from the maximalist statement shearling to the more wearable camel teddy coat.
Shop shaggy coats
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
I'm calling it—every cool girl will be wearing these suede trainers
Approved by Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa
By Sofia Piza
-
“Mum guilt made me miss my old, fun self”
Author and mum-of-four, Laurie Elizabeth Flynn, explains why she decided to throw away societal expectations of motherhood
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
No equipment? No problem - these are officially the best bodyweight strength training exercises to do from home
Get strong, at home.
By Anna Bartter