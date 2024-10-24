As a fashion editor who loves hugs, this major coat trend is right up my street

Shaggy coats were everywhere when we saw the shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris last winter, and as a fashion editor who loves a statement and also hugs (I dare anyone not to want to touch them), it's a trend that is absolutely up my sartorial alley.

It is one of five key Autumn/Winter 2024 coat trends, so if you're a little bit on the maximalist side of things, then I highly suggest you make the investment. As trend-led as these winter coats seem, they are actually pretty versatile and timeless, so it's a bit of a no brainer.

The good news is that there is a shaggy coat to suit all tastes this season, whether you're after an Almost Famous boho vibe or something sleeker.

At Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Burberry, the emphasis was on ladylike faux-fur maxi coats, teamed with tailored black and white dresses.

At Erdem and Michael Kors, a multi-coloured feather coat and peach shearling coat made for the perfect party season outerwear.

Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors and Acne Studios delivered some gorgeously cosy shearling, faux-fur and knitted coats in a minimal colour palette of black, white and cream.

As for styling, most designers seemed to agree to keep the coats centre stage, pairing back completely on accessories, and pairing them with demure tonal outfits.

I suggest you take their cue and style your shaggy coat in a similar fashion. Shaggy coats offer by default an exaggerated silhouette, so if you do want to accentuate your waist, you could wrap a double belt around it - a huge accessories trend for Autumn/Winter 2024.

Mostly, this is a trend that's meant to be fun, that will add dimension to your outfit, and yes, possibly make everyone want to hug you. So if you're game, here is my edit of the best shaggy coats out there, from the maximalist statement shearling to the more wearable camel teddy coat.

Shop shaggy coats

