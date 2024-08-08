7 of the best biker boots and how to style them for summer and beyond
As spotted on Emily Ratajkowski
It says something about the UK weather when the most enduring trend this summer is a pair of heavy-duty biker boots, but here we are.
Emily Ratajkowski, who often tops street-style roundups, was spotted in New York wearing a pair of walnut-brown leather biker boots by Miu Miu, and subsequently, the fashion press was whipped into a frenzy. This particular style—the Sienna—has been popping up on fashion week straight-ups for a few years now, which is a testament to this style’s longevity as well as the trend at large. To be fair, do biker boots ever really go out of fashion?
What’s new this time is the styling, and we’re seeing a high-low mix of brands (think thrift store tees and high-street shorts teamed with designer accessories). Em Rata also played with references by pairing her Miu Miu moto boots with a timeless white tee, layered gold necklaces, and boxer shorts (borrowed-from-the-boys boxer shorts are another long-lasting summer trend).
Here, we round up seven of the best biker boot styles for every budget.
Editor's Picks
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
