Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Wardrobe Is a Masterclass in Elegant Macabre

Like most good style evolutions, Jenna Ortega’s transformation into Gen Z’s resident goth girl didn’t happen overnight. No, it happened quietly — a lace cuff here, a slash of kohl there. And then, somewhere between Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Wednesday season two, Jenna Ortega stepped fully into the gothic renaissance.

The terms 'tourdrobe' and 'method dressing' have been bandied around for a while now, and it’s hardly a new phenomenon — even if Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour wardrobe really did put it on the map. The danger here, though, is in turning a fashion moment into a costume when what you want is a cultural touchpoint. It’s a line Ortega and stylist Enrique Melendez have balanced with deft precision.

Jenna Ortega at the Wednesday Season 2 press conference in Seoul, South Korea, wearing a ruffled tulle and tweed midi skirt by Simone Rocha. Patent Mary-Janes and a printed tee complete the look. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Dressed in an arsenal of sculptural silhouettes, shadowy sheers, and inky velvet, Ortega’s wardrobe has turned into a masterclass in what I’ll henceforth be referring to as 'elegant macabre'.

This is not Hot Topic goth (no offence), nor is it the gaudy Halloween redux that haunted the 2010s — and for which I, thanks to a beloved pair of purple-and-black striped knee socks and Emily the Strange, fell victim to. Instead, Ortega’s take on dark dressing feels authentic and spine-tinglingly chic.

Jenna Ortega wearing an archival champagne silk slip dress by DKNY with a glossy black Kurt Geiger clutch, Santoni sandals and Zales jewellery at the Global Premiere of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 after-party at The Royal Opera House in London. (Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images via Getty Images)

Many have compared her to ’90s-era Winona Ryder — she did, quite literally, play her daughter in last year’s Beetlejuice sequel — but acting pedigree aside, she does have that glamorous, ghoulish quality that Hollywood so loves (see also: Angelina Jolie).

From the lace and satin gown by Ann Demeulemeester to a Sleepy Hollow-style dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Ortega is carrying the gothic torch (or should I say lantern?) with a refined edge. Sure, there are elements of goth girls of yore — Nina Ricci, Winona, Rose McGowan — but it’s also a continuation of her own now-signature aesthetic, just elevated: no longer simply 'Wednesday-core'.

En route to 'Good Morning America' in New York, Ortega wore a layered single-breasted skirt suit by Willy Chavarria, styled with a wide-brimmed black hat and towering satin platforms by Christian Louboutin. (Image credit: Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

The trend isn’t confined to Ortega, either. Goth It Girls are stalking the streets of Los Angeles, London, and other cities beginning with the letter ‘L’ that I can’t currently think of. The runways have been equally spellbound. Rick Owens’ Fall/Winter 2025 collection nodded to ecclesiastical glamour in black tulle and structured leather (honorary mention for Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy — fashion’s preeminent harbingers of haute noir), while McQueen under Seán McGirr is embracing asymmetry, decay, and romance in ways that feel both timeless and true to McQueen’s darkly romantic legacy.

Even red carpets have gone moody, with celebrities like Zendaya and Mia Goth (another actress with an underworld aesthetic) leaning into Victorian silhouettes, rich textures, and a kind of worn-in drama.

Jenna Ortega wears a Sleepy Hollow-style gown by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood for the opening of Le Beach Club de Mercredi (Wednesday's Beach Club) in Paris. An oversized cross necklace by Loree Rodkin framed the plunging neckline. (Image credit: Kristy Sparow via Getty Images)

But right now, Jenna Ortega is the reigning gothic princess. With her dark lipstick, 'tired-girl make-up' and deliberately undone hair, her fashion choices reflect a new generation's current mood: disenchanted, theatrical, and unbothered by conventional Hollywood glamour.

It’s no longer just about looking pretty; it’s about looking hauntingly good.

Scroll through for some of Jenna Ortega’s most elegantly macabre outfits — and where to shop similar sultry styles.

Jenna Ortega’s most elegantly macabre outfits

Image 1 of 5 At the Wednesday season two premiere in London, Ortega wore a nude snakeskin-effect Ashi Studio couture gown, finished with Rainbow K jewellery and a plum-toned lip. (Image credit: Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images) Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jenna Ortega wore a sculptural cream silk corseted dress by Elena Velez, finished with shimmery gold mesh heels from Black Suede Studio. (Image credit: Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images) Jenna Ortega wears a Spring/Summer 2025 shirt dress by Markgong at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. (Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Pinstripes have become a hallmark for Jenna Ortega, who channelled Old Hollywood vamp at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) For a fan screening in Paris, Jenna Ortega delivered sultry gothic elegance in a leather-trimmed satin slip dress by Ann Demeulemeester, styled with lace-up knee-high boots in black leather. (Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix )

