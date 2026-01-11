Golden Globes 2026: Every Look Live From the Red Carpet

The 83rd annual Golden Globes are officially here, signalling the beginning of a very anticipated award season.

Held in Los Angeles, the evening looks to celebrate the best of film and television. Returning this year, comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host alongside several presenters, including Charli XCX, Ayo Edibiri, Dakota Fanning, and Marie Claire UK's latest cover star, Jennifer Garner.

Nominees were announced earlier last month, including first-time contender Jessie Buckley for her role in Hamnet, as well as renowned actors Amanda Seyfried, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Sarah Snook, and Jacob Elordi, setting the scene for what this year's Oscar nominations might look like when they are announced at the end of the month.

Award season magpies, myself included, are already on high alert. Eager to celebrate exciting wins, but most importantly, to witness all of the pre-ceremony fashion moments. And after last year's engagement announcements, archival fashion pulls, and hair transformations, this one is guaranteed not to be missed. Click through to catch every must-see look live from the red carpet.