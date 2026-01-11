Golden Globes 2026: Every Look Live From the Red Carpet

And the award goes to...

Sofia Piza's avatar
By
last updated
in News

The 83rd annual Golden Globes are officially here, signalling the beginning of a very anticipated award season.

Held in Los Angeles, the evening looks to celebrate the best of film and television. Returning this year, comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host alongside several presenters, including Charli XCX, Ayo Edibiri, Dakota Fanning, and Marie Claire UK's latest cover star, Jennifer Garner.

Nominees were announced earlier last month, including first-time contender Jessie Buckley for her role in Hamnet, as well as renowned actors Amanda Seyfried, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Sarah Snook, and Jacob Elordi, setting the scene for what this year's Oscar nominations might look like when they are announced at the end of the month.

Award season magpies, myself included, are already on high alert. Eager to celebrate exciting wins, but most importantly, to witness all of the pre-ceremony fashion moments. And after last year's engagement announcements, archival fashion pulls, and hair transformations, this one is guaranteed not to be missed. Click through to catch every must-see look live from the red carpet.

Refresh

Pamela Anderson

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charli xcx attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Roberts in Giorgio Armani Privé

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Julia Roberts attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Amanda Seyfried attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jenna Ortega attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt in Louis Vuitton

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Emily Blunt attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani Privé

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kristen Bell attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Doherty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Erin Doherty attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zoey Deutch attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson in Balenciaga

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Aimee Lou Wood attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson in Giorgio Armani Privé

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kate Hudson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Gucci

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Elle Fanning attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Chanel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Selena Gomez attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester in Miu Miu

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Leighton Meester attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner in CONG TRI

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ejae in Dior

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) EJAE attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba in Guy Laroche AW02

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oona Castilla Chaplin

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Oona Castilla Chaplin attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa in Jacquemus

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lisa attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wunmi Mosaku attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Snow in Danielle Frankel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brittany Snow attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justine Lupe in Armani Privé

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (EDITOR&amp;amp;apos;S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Justine Lupe attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)