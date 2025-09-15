Here’s Who Won Big at Last Night’s 2025 Emmy Awards

This weekend saw the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, celebrating the past year in television.

And while Severance, The Penguin and The White Lotus led in terms of nominations, it was Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt that took home the most awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are the 2025 Emmy Award winners

Outstanding drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adolescence - WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Severance - WINNER

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence - WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghan Fehy - Sirens

Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin - WINNER

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry - Severance

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance - WINNER

John Turturro - Severance

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt - WINNER

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere - WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty - Adolescence - WINNER

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Outstanding reality competition programme

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER

We will continue to update this story.