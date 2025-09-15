Here’s Who Won Big at Last Night’s 2025 Emmy Awards
This weekend saw the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, celebrating the past year in television.
And while Severance, The Penguin and The White Lotus led in terms of nominations, it was Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt that took home the most awards.
Here are the 2025 Emmy Award winners
Outstanding drama series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio - WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence - WINNER
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Britt Lower - Severance - WINNER
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Stephen Graham - Adolescence - WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghan Fehy - Sirens
Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin - WINNER
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Zach Cherry - Severance
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
James Marsden - Paradise
Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance - WINNER
John Turturro - Severance
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt - WINNER
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere - WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks - WINNER
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER
Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Erin Doherty - Adolescence - WINNER
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Outstanding reality competition programme
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors - WINNER
Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.