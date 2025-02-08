Demi Moore's Critics' Choice Awards speech about her path to success is extremely powerful

Demi Moore has been front and centre in 2025, with her starring role in horror film, The Substance, making her the talk of awards season.

And with a 'Best Actress' Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award under her belt already, the 62-year-old is tipped as the favourite to bag the 2025 BAFTA, SAG and Academy Award.

This, Moore has explained, was something she never even thought possible, with the actress recalling in her multiple acceptance speeches that she has had a turbulent road to success.

"When I started the journey of this film, I could never imagine being here," Moore announced this weekend as she bagged the 2025 'Best Actress' Critics' Choice Award. "This is so far beyond anything that I could have hoped for."

And in a powerful message to viewers, she later continued: "for anybody out there who is still on their journey, still struggling to find their way trying to get a script made or whatever it is that you do, just because it hasn't happened, doesn't mean it isn't happening. So just stick with it and know that dreams do come true."

This comes after Moore's viral Golden Globes acceptance speech last month, where she recalled that she had previously thought that her career was over.

"I've been doing this a long time, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore announced. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress and at that time, I made that mean that [awards] weren't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged."

She continued: "I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete. I've done what I was supposed to do.

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done."

Well, this is lovely.