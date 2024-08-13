Red is *still* the only colour to be wearing right now. Here’s 5 ways to style it

Last year, we told you there was only one colour to be wearing if you wanted to stand out and stay ahead of the fash pack. Well, I’ve got some great news for you if you took our advice and added a dose of red to your wardrobe already, as the red trend is showing no sign of stopping, in fact, it’s only getting bigger, bolder and better in 2024.

The celebs lead the way but it's now the style set, with influencers providing all our red outfit inspo. Most recently, at Copenhagen fashion week, pops of red were a staple among the stylish street style set, and naturally, Instagram and TikTok are awash with endless ways to style the shade. Plus, as many of the AW24 collections, which are beginning to drop in stores and online as I type, are packed with pieces in rosy red hues, I predict we’ll be seeing SO many more great looks as the months go on.

If you’re not sure how to introduce red into your wardrobe, don’t worry, as I’ll be the first to admit knowing how to style the hyper bright tone can be intimidating. To help, I’ve pulled together five great looks to look to for inspiration which should make approaching the trend much more accessible. From subtle pops of colour to going top-to-toe tonal, keep scrolling to see how to embrace scarlet fever.

1. The Coord

For maximum impact with minimum effort, a red coord is the way to go. This one from Aligne is made of sturdy denim giving the pieces a more relaxed feel than say satin or stiff tailoring making it ideal for wearing day to day.

2. The bandeau dress

If you're not ready to give up your summer looks just yet look to Nnenna Echem for inspiration. Her red bandeau dress is ultra chic while the addition of ballet flats give it an effortless feel.

3. The maxi dress

The maxi trend is everywhere right now stretching from summer dresses to denim skirts so why not tick of two trends with a statement red maxi dress.

4. The knit

With autumn on the horizon, you may be looking for pieces you can wear now and easily carry into the new season too. A thin knit, like this asymmetric style, is the perfect transitional piece. Wear with a skirt like Grece now then switch for trousers as things cool down.

5. The sequin top

This outfit is proof that you shouldn't save sequins for party season. Marilyn's pairing of a red sequin top and this seasons must-have horseshoe jeans bring the perfect amount of drama for elevated everyday dressing or an understated evening look.