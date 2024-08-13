Red is *still* the only colour to be wearing right now. Here’s 5 ways to style it

From punchy pops to top to toe colour

How to wear red
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, Getty Images, @greceghanem)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

Last year, we told you there was only one colour to be wearing if you wanted to stand out and stay ahead of the fash pack. Well, I’ve got some great news for you if you took our advice and added a dose of red to your wardrobe already, as the red trend is showing no sign of stopping, in fact, it’s only getting bigger, bolder and better in 2024.

The celebs lead the way but it's now the style set, with influencers providing all our red outfit inspo. Most recently, at Copenhagen fashion week, pops of red were a staple among the stylish street style set, and naturally, Instagram and TikTok are awash with endless ways to style the shade. Plus, as many of the AW24 collections, which are beginning to drop in stores and online as I type, are packed with pieces in rosy red hues, I predict we’ll be seeing SO many more great looks as the months go on.

If you’re not sure how to introduce red into your wardrobe, don’t worry, as I’ll be the first to admit knowing how to style the hyper bright tone can be intimidating. To help, I’ve pulled together five great looks to look to for inspiration which should make approaching the trend much more accessible. From subtle pops of colour to going top-to-toe tonal, keep scrolling to see how to embrace scarlet fever.

1. The Coord

Woman in red co-ord GettyImages-2165953446

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For maximum impact with minimum effort, a red coord is the way to go. This one from Aligne is made of sturdy denim giving the pieces a more relaxed feel than say satin or stiff tailoring making it ideal for wearing day to day.

Aligne Moto Coord Jacket
Aligne Moto Coord Jacket

Aligne Marcus Coord Horseshoe Trousers
Aligne Marcus Coord Horseshoe Trousers

Gucci Rectangle Sunglasses
Gucci Rectangle Sunglasses

Abbott Lyon Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings
Abbott Lyon Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings

Ganni Small Bou Bag
Ganni Small Bou Bag

Steve Madden Krysten Sandal
Steve Madden Krysten Sandal

2. The bandeau dress

A post shared by NNENNA 🧚🏾 (@nnennaechem)

A photo posted by on

If you're not ready to give up your summer looks just yet look to Nnenna Echem for inspiration. Her red bandeau dress is ultra chic while the addition of ballet flats give it an effortless feel.

Next Linen Blazer
Next Linen Blazer

Monsoon Bailey bandeau dress red
Monsoon Bailey bandeau dress red

Mango Oval sunglasses
Mango Oval sunglasses

John LewisPolished Statement Disc Earrings
John Lewis Polished Statement Disc Earrings

COS Cavatelli Clutch
COS Cavatelli Clutch

Mint Velvet Black Mesh Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet Black Mesh Ballet Pumps

3. The maxi dress

Woman in red maxi dress GettyImages-2166017455

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The maxi trend is everywhere right now stretching from summer dresses to denim skirts so why not tick of two trends with a statement red maxi dress.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Jacket with Pockets
Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Jacket with Pockets

& Other Stories Slim Tank Midi Dress
& Other Stories Slim Tank Midi Dress

Anthropologie Broderie Oversized Hair Scrunchie
Anthropologie Broderie Oversized Hair Scrunchie

Missoma X Harris Reed In Good Hands Beaded Necklace
Missoma X Harris Reed In Good Hands Beaded Necklace

Russell & Bromley Everystud Oversized Shoulder Bag
Russell & Bromley Everystud Oversized Shoulder Bag

Mango Filo Leather Thong Sandals
Mango Filo Leather Thong Sandals

4. The knit

Grece Ghanem in red knit and white skirt

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

With autumn on the horizon, you may be looking for pieces you can wear now and easily carry into the new season too. A thin knit, like this asymmetric style, is the perfect transitional piece. Wear with a skirt like Grece now then switch for trousers as things cool down.

Pull & Bear Sweater with asymmetric neckline
Pull & Bear Sweater with asymmetric neckline

The Frankie Shop Gigi Polka Dot Skirt
The Frankie Shop Gigi Polka Dot Skirt

Le Specs Outta Love oval-frame plastic sunglasses
Le Specs Outta Love oval-frame plastic sunglasses

En Route Cherry Bomb Earrings
En Route Cherry Bomb Earrings

Free People Sarasota Tote
Free People Sarasota Tote

Havaianas Slim in Lilac
Havaianas Slim in Lilac

5. The sequin top

Marilyn in red top and black jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

This outfit is proof that you shouldn't save sequins for party season. Marilyn's pairing of a red sequin top and this seasons must-have horseshoe jeans bring the perfect amount of drama for elevated everyday dressing or an understated evening look.

Atu Body Couture sequinned high-neck top
Atu Body Couture sequinned high-neck top

Agolde Luna high-rise tapered organic jeans
Agolde Luna high-rise tapered organic jeans

Matt & Nat Melia-2 Oval Sunglasses
Matt & Nat Melia-2 Oval Sunglasses

Free People Essential Triangle Scarf
Free People Essential Triangle Scarf

Alaia Le Teckel small leather top-handle bag
Alaia Le Teckel small leather top-handle bag

M&S Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks
M&S Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest