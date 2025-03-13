Demna is Gucci's new artistic director

Fashion month has only just finished, but the game of creative director musical chairs continues on. Kering, which owns both Gucci and Balenciaga, announced today that Demna will take over as artistic director, starting early July 2025.

(Image credit: Kering)

The news comes a month after Sabato De Sarno exited the role at Gucci, after just two years at the house. François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, stated: “Demna's contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the Group's success has been tremendous. His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs. As I thank him for everything he has accomplished over the past 10 years, I look forward to seeing him shape Gucci’s new artistic direction.”

Balenciaga's Autumn/Winter 2025 show in Paris was Demna's last (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might seem like a surprise announcement, especially given that the rumours were strongly in the favour of former Celine creative director Hedi Slimane to be appointed, however Demna's controversial designs undeniably generate a buzz.

Stefano Cantino, CEO of Gucci, said: “I have always admired Demna's creative approach, that is both unique and powerful. His ability to honour the iconic legacy of a brand while embracing a modern sensibility is extraordinary. With Gucci’s strengthened foundations as a springboard, Demna will lead the House towards renewed fashion authority and enduring cultural relevance.”

Demna said: “I am truly excited to join the Gucci family. It is an honour to contribute to a House that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci's amazing story.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll have to wait until September to see his first offering for the house, but we have actually seen a glimpse of it already. In 2021, Demna worked with then-artistic director of Gucci Alessandro Michele on "The Hacker Project" where the two luxury houses collaborated on a range of dual-branded items. A taste of things to come, or a much-hyped moment to be moved past? Let's see.