There’s never a shortage of famous faces at Paris Fashion Week—Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kate Moss and Zendaya, to name just a few. But an appearance from Meghan Markle still came as something of a surprise. Despite her long-standing interest in fashion, it’s rumoured the Duchess of Sussex has never actually sat front row at a Paris show—until last night.

Taking her seat at Balenciaga for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut collection—a designer Markle has collaborated with many times before—the Duchess watched models walk down the runway in all-black outfits, sculptural dresses and the brand’s now-signature oversized sunglasses. Yet it was Markle’s own outfit that stole the spotlight: a custom Piccioli creation that was as effortlessly elegant as it was easy to emulate.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 26 show (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Her all-white look featured crisp silk trousers paired with a matching shirt, complete with an exaggerated cape-like collar that lent a timeless edge to the ensemble. Markle then grounded the look with contrasting black accessories—a sleek clutch and pointed-toe heels—proving once again the enduring appeal of monochrome dressing.

Later that evening, the Duchess of Sussex continued the aesthetic at the Balenciaga afterparty, opting for a black maxi dress with a similar draped silhouette—also custom-made by Piccioli—equally chic and wearable for almost any occasion.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 26 show (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

But, while neither of Markle’s exact looks appeared on the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 26 runway, there was a clear shift towards sculptural, pared-back designs in the same vein, setting the tone for Piccioli’s vision at the house.

Until more of his pieces are available to buy, one thing’s certain: draped dresses, coats and knits are about to be in high demand. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of elegant options to channel the look—starting with our edit below.

Shop The Look