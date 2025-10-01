Paris Fashion Week: All of the Highlights and Standout Moments So Far

The fourth and final major Fashion Week of the action-packed Spring/Summer 2026 season has commenced in Paris, and it's the longest of the lot, running from 29th September all the way through to 7th October. During this time, some of the world's most influential A-listers, influencers, buyers and editors are set to descend on the so-called City of Light to see the shows, attend the parties, pose for street style snaps, and a whole lot more in between.

With so many big-name shows on schedule, hotly anticipated designer debuts (Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Pierpaolo at Balenciaga, to name but a few...), and glitzy events planned, there's a lot to keep track of. But we've got the Marie Claire UK team on the ground bringing you everything you need to know live and direct from Paris Fashion Week. Think of this as your cheat-sheet—whether you're in town or not...

Paris Fashion Week SS26: Day Two Highlights

Stella McCartney's Urge to "Come Together"

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Can you imagine a better way to open a show than Dame Helen Mirren reciting The Beatles' 1969 hit Come Together in spoken word? I think not. And true to form, Stella McCartney's many high-profile fans came together for her Spring/Summer 2026 show—among them, Cara Delevingne, Robin Wright, Anais Gallagher, Johnny Depp, Ice Spice and Paris Jackson.

This same mission statement—to "come together for humanity, animals and Mother Earth"—was also woven throughout the collection itself, that was crafted with 98% conscious, 100% cruelty-free materials.

(Image credit: courtesy stella mccartney)

Stella is known for leading the way in fashion innovation, and her SS26 designs ensured she delivered on that front too. The collection included two world-firsts: a plant-based, vegan alternative to feathers called FEVVERS that the designer used on her sculptural dresses and coats, and PURE.TECH, a material that neutralises pollutants and actively cleans the air as it is worn, applied here to deconstructed denim. Genius on all fronts.

Lanvin's Love Letter to Blue

(Image credit: Courtesy Lanvin)

Peter Copping's sophomore show for Lanvin was bathed in blue—the house's signature shade, founder Jeanne Lanvin's lifelong fascination, and a representation of "tranquility, sincerity and freedom." Variations of the colour covered the show-space's walls and floor, while also appearing in various forms throughout the collection itself—whether as pale powder-blue gowns, suits and silk two-pieces, midnight-hued panels in a black draped dress and leather coat, the base of a jazzy pattern, or simply the tint of a sunglasses lens.

The Art of Living, the Louis Vuitton Way

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Nicolas Ghesquière's latest show for Louis Vuitton took place in the spectacular surrounds of the Louvre—specifically inside Anne of Austria's summer apartments. As grand and gilded as you'd expect from the mother of Louis XIV, they formed the perfect backdrop for a collection described in the show notes as "a celebration of the art of living... intimacy and the boundless freedom of the private sphere". The result? Pieces inspired by history but that felt thoroughly modern, from ruffle- and fur-trimmed jackets and stone-coloured suiting, to sculptural dresses, elegant sheer fabrics, and a glorious bead-fringed gown.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paris Fashion Week SS26: Day One Highlights

A Star-Studded Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

True to form, Saint Laurent kicked off the SS26 edition of Paris Fashion Week with a supremely glitzy show held under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, and attended by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz and Charli XCX. Bella Hadid also made her much-anticipated return to the runway for the occasion.

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

The collection itself was a triumph, too: all 80s power dressing with sharp shoulders, epic leather separates, bow-fronted shirts, high-neck tie-waist trenches, and XXL sunglasses and crystal earrings for added glamour.