This Classic Evening Coat Will Make Every Outfit Feel Instantly More Polished

My personal coat collection currently sits somewhere between robust and slightly absurd. There are the trench coats (four), the wool coats (five), and the statement-makers—whether that’s a bold animal print (three), shearling (two), or a vibrant pop of colour (four)—and that's just the start of it. But one design that’s been noticeably absent from my wardrobe, though not for much longer, is the tuxedo evening coat. And, it seems, every chic celebrity has already caught on.

What exactly do I mean by a tuxedo evening coat? Think of it as outerwear that fuses all the most polished elements of a tuxedo jacket—satin lapels, a sharp silhouette, or a jet-black shade—with the sophistication of a longline coat. Just look to Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for inspiration. The latter two, in particular, are behind the shape’s resurgence—it's their label, The Row’s coveted Erdene coat, which all of these women have been snapped in.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Frustratingly, as with all good things from The Row, it’s now sold out. But there are several equally elegant options to be found—from Dolce & Gabbana and Wardrobe NYC to Magda Butrym, to name a few. Scroll on to see my favourites.

Shop Tuxedo Coats: