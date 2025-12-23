A First Look at the Fragrance Trends Poised to Lead 2026, According to Experts

In December, most of us are either reflecting on the year gone by or predicting and planning the next 12 months. And in beauty, the latter involves discussing the upcoming hair, make-up and even fragrance trends 2026 is about to usher in.

Of course, fragrance is so personal—arguably one of the most subjective areas of beauty—that the concept of following trends isn’t as widespread as, say, make-up or haircuts and colour. But that doesn’t mean that, collectively, we don’t naturally gravitate towards different perfume notes in response to the cultural or political climates—the nostalgia-fuelled gourmand fragrance obsession being one such example. Not to mention that innovations in perfumery and new approaches to fragrance mean the industry is continually evolving.

And so I hit my contact list to reach out to some of the UK’s best and brightest scent-obsessed brains to get their predictions for the biggest fragrance trends we’ll see in 2026. Here are their thoughts…

1. Milky notes and niche fruits

(Image credit: Suzy Nightingale)

"Having attended industry trade fairs and been lucky enough to preview some of perfume’s most exciting launches, I can tell you that milky notes are going to have even more of a moment. Mixed with soothing notes of lavender and iris, they feel ‘lactic’, skin-like and nurturing. Blended with gourmand ingredients such as coffee, vanilla and caramel, they become indulgent expressions of ‘me time.’ Fruity fragrances will also move even further away from the ubiquitous cherry to the more unusual—think wild strawberry, or tropical fruits such as lychee and mango. They’re becoming far more lifelike due to new extraction techniques, allowing for the use of juicy natural materials previously unavailable to the fragrance industry. Instead of the syrupy, synthetic notes, we’ll now get a refreshing sourness that cuts through the sugar, and it’s as though you’re sniffing the just-ripe skin of a fruit, rather than a gummified version." — Suzy Nightingale, Fragrance Expert, Consultant and Co-Host of multi award-winning podcast On The Scent

2. Savoury gourmands

(Image credit: Nateisha Scott)

"In 2026, gourmand fragrances will expand beyond their traditional sweet profile to explore a savoury portfolio that is made up of savoury, textured and quietly comforting notes. Think of the world of pistachio, dairy accords, rice and soft salinity as consumers prize these notes and this fragrance profile for its warmth and familiarity. These savoury gourmands will tap into ideas of nourishment, ritual and calm, continuing to align fragrance with the broader wellness conversation." — Nateisha Scott, Beauty Editor and Consultant

3. Experimental shift

(Image credit: Future)

“For 2026, fragrance is less about locking in ‘The One’ and more about giving yourself permission to roam. Of course, there are moments when you know exactly what you want; I have a friend who reaches for Portrait of a Lady every Christmas, without fail, like clockwork—and that’s fine! But what feels genuinely exciting now is stepping outside of that comfort zone. It’s all about curiosity and exploration.

"That might mean visiting a niche boutique you’ve never been brave enough to walk into, or simply spending time in-store again—actually smelling, asking questions, letting yourself be surprised. Fragrance is meant to be experienced, not rushed. The best discoveries almost always happen mid-conversation, blotter in hand, when someone hands you something you’d never have chosen yourself.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For scentophiles, London is a gift. Mount Street alone is a scent lover’s playground: Do yourself a favour and visit the Fueguia 1833 store (it’s essential) and just a few doors down you’ll find a chic Parfums de Marly boutique and a pretty incredible Creed store. Then there are the big hitters: Harrods Salon de Parfumis where to go for luxury. Liberty’s fragrance room, Selfridges’ beauty hall plus Browns for a beautifully edited selection of home fragrance options. And if you can’t make it in-store? Discovery sets are your best friend. They allow you to live with a scent properly—on your skin, on your terms—before committing. From Boadicea to Vyrao, there’s something for every mood, moment and version of you. The rule for 2026? Be curious and, most importantly, have fun!” — Sunil Makan, Editor, Marie Claire UK

4. Captive molecules

(Image credit: Aamna Lone)

“I forecast that fragrances with high-quality ingredients and specific captives from fragrance houses will rise in 2026. Online, these captives—patented molecules from fragrance companies—actually draw users in as they tend to be unique in their smell, too, allowing exclusivity to the customer and therefore their scent. Consumers are exploring this, too, by buying special patented ingredients directly from scent chemists to enhance their layering skills.” — Aamna Lone, UK Fragrance Expert AKA @perfumeconnoisseurz

5. Contrasting fragrances

(Image credit: Pia Long)

“It's never ‘just perfume,’ like fashion is never ‘just fashion’, and I feel us entering an era of bigger contrasts in fragrance trends, emerging from an era of ‘more of the same’. There is an undercurrent of commodification of creativity and labour in perfumery at the moment, due to the rise of so-called dupe businesses who position themselves as heroes of accessibility when really, they are just another form of corporate greed, except with no R&D costs. This is being responded to with more thoughtful or artisanal approaches on all levels—but we will also see deliberate counterpoints to certain cultural and geopolitical events that will show up as polar opposite fragrance trends, affecting everything from design briefs to the availability of ingredients. One example is the Pantone Colour of the Year discourse, which has led some commentators to draw parallels with the aesthetic beyond just a pleasingly neutral palette, and we'll encounter both ‘white musk’ style scents that earnestly mirror the tonality and counterpoints that will challenge it. In the current global political environment, a ‘neutral’ white shade isn't just about purity in its most pragmatic sense, so I anticipate we'll find perfumers using deliberate animalic filth with divisive and challenging accords, plus new interpretations of leather as direct contrast.” — Pia Long, Head Perfumer at Olfiction and Author of Demo Accords

6. Affordable luxury

(Image credit: Alice du Parcq)

"I predict we're going to see an increase in better, unique, original, ethical and credible fragrances in the under-£70 category. Up until recently, affordable perfume has been pretty dire, with scent profiles that have clearly been stolen from luxury brands. There is no room for lazy dupes and creative property theft anymore, and high street or low-cost brands need to try harder. It can be done: look at PixiBeauty, Beauty Pie, Marks & Spencer Discover, L'Occitane, ANFORH, & Other Stories... All excellent quality and credible brands making perfumes that real people can actually afford, without having to resort to grubby copycat perfumes made by computers. Smelling stunning for less: that's a trend we all need to champion!" — Alice du Parcq, Award-Winning Fragrance Presenter, Expert and Host

7. Nostalgia-fuelled scents

(Image credit: Rhea Cartwright)

"Nostalgia is a comfort mechanism and in tougher times, we reach for scent like a soft blanket. For 2026, I think we’ll see this expressed in two ways. Gourmands will keep evolving, but expect a shift towards cosier, ‘childhood-adjacent’ notes—think milky/lactonic accords, rice, hot chocolate and warm cereal-like nuances—that feel safe and nurturing for the nervous system. But nostalgia will also show up through scent as emotional inheritance. The perfumes that were always in the air around you, worn by mums, aunties and the people you loved. The timeless classics, such as Chanel N°5, YSL Opium and Guerlain Shalimar, will feel newly relevant and reassuring. Sometimes you don’t want a ‘new’ identity, you want to feel held—and what’s more comforting than smelling like someone you love?" — Rhea Cartwright, Beauty Strategy Consultant