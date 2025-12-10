I've always found it hard to achieve hair that shines. As a blonde, this is a pretty universal experience: darker hair naturally reflects the light more, and (usually because of the lack of bleach) is healthier and therefore less dull. But since dyeing my hair slightly darker (it's still blonde, but more of a bronde shade), I've noticed a little more shine, which has spurred me on to find products to help me achieve that glossy look. Most notably, I've been testing some of the best shine sprays the industry has to offer.

A good shine spray offers instant gratification: a reflective sheen that looks natural and expensive. However, I was sure to test for longevity, as there's nothing worse than a product that initially delivers, then fades before lunch. Most come in spray or mist form, meaning you use them as the last step in your styling routine. Application is essential, and each product comes with its own recommended application technique. You really don't want to go overboard (or to spray too closely to your head): after all, you want to look shiny, not greasy. Any product that felt heavy or overloaded my hair, making it look like it needed a wash, was quickly dismissed.

So here it is, my roundup of the best shine sprays for hair...

The best shine sprays for hair

1. Amika Top Gloss Shine Spray

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Best for fine hair Amika Top Gloss Shine Spray £26 at Cult Beauty This is a product I've been using for a while now, so it was one of my first real experiences with shine sprays. I really like it because it definitely adds shine, but in a pretty subtle way. It's a super fine mist that you can use sparingly and still get results. It also means that if you have pretty fine or flat hair, as I do, it won't weigh it down or make it look greasy.

2. Morrocanoil Glimmer Shine Spray

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Best for a party Morrocanoil Glimmer Shine Spray £22 at Lookfantastic I'd describe this as more of a targeted mist, as it's not a continuous spray and has an extra-glossy finish; just a few spritzes and you're good to go. It offers a noticeable shine and lasts well throughout the day. For this reason, I'd say this is the ideal product for a party, when you want to really stand out—all night long.

3. TREsemme Lamellar Shine Ultra Gloss Spray

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Best affordable choice TREsemme Lamellar Shine Ultra Gloss Spray £5 at Boots At just £5, I was so impressed by how much of an impact the TREsemme spray had on my hair. It's the perfect affordable buy if you want to dip your toe into the world of shine sprays without breaking the bank. It's not as lightweight as some of the others on this list, but if you're careful with your application and don't go overboard, it can still be very effective.

4. Color Wow EXTRA Mist-cal Shine Spray

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Best for heat styling Color Wow EXTRA Mist-cal Shine Spray £28 at Space NK This industry favourite adds shine in abundance, but doesn't feel sticky or ever leave the roots looking greasy. It's easy to see why this is one of Color Wow's bestsellers, it really does deliver on high shine and gloss. Plus, it offers heat protection, meaning you can use it before heated tools as well as after.

5. GHD Shiny Ever After Final Shine Spray

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Best for a natural look GHD Shiny Ever After Final Shine Spray £11.50 at Lookfantastic Whilst GHD is of course known for its incomparable heated hair tools, I've also been a long-standing fan of the brand's haircare line. The heat protection mist, for example, is one of my faves. The shine finishing spray is also excellent, offering a layer of lightweight gloss without weighing down hair or looking too obvious or 'done'.

6. Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Best for subtle shine and beachy texture Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray £42 at Cult Beauty I've been using Oribe's Après Beach for nearly a decade, and I always recommend it over the brand's beloved Dry Texturizing Spray, because, as well as unrivalled texture, it also enhances beachy waves and has a very subtle shine to it. Granted, this is not the spray to opt for if you want mega-watt shine, but for something low-key, it's a winner.