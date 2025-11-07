Now, I hate to say it, but cashmere hates to see me coming. In fact, I've lost count of the number of knits I've shrunken, scorched or neglected enough that they suffer from holes—in my case, through a cat with a penchant for licking fine fabrics instead of a much more common moth. But, hey, clearly cashmere is safe from no fiend. So, in a bid to teach myself and anyone else who needs a little helping hand, I bring to you the ultimate guide to caring for your cashmere with essential tips from experts in the bis. Boring, yes, but rather essential nonetheless, unless you want to keep forking out for cashmere cardis and jumpers every winter.

To start us off with confidence, Karisma Keane director at knitwear label Kiltane says, "caring for your cashmere clothes is actually easier than you think". So long as you know how to, that is. Below, every hint and trick to keeping your cashmere knits in your wardrobe for years to come. And yes, you can actually wash it—no more trips to the dry cleaners needed.

Your Cashmere Care Guide

1. How to protect your cashmere

Protecting your cashmere from a cat? Rather tricky, I'll tell you. Moths? Luckily, a little easier. Sacha Rose, CEO of luxury loungewear label Derek Rose, says cedarwood balls are the way to go over pheromone traps. Simply pop some in the same drawer as your knits and trust the process—the oils in the wood mask the keratin smells of the wool which the months make a beeline for.

2. How to store your cashmere

"After wearing cashmere for a day, it is best to let it rest for two days before folding it away. This will help the fibres recuperate," says Saskia Dijkstra, founder of Extreme Cashmere.

Then, when it's time to pack it away, "keep your cashmere folded rather than hanging to prevent stretching," adds Macdonald. So, if you have yours on a hanger, now is your time to take them down, lest you want the shoulders and arms to be a few inches longer.

For an extra layer of protection when not using your knits, "vacuum-pack it to protect it from moths—they always seem to have the best taste in clothes!" says Emma Macdonald founder of knitwear label TB&Co.

3. How to wash your cashmere

Forget everything you think you know about washing knits, as "cashmere loves water," says Dijkstra. Simply "wash your cashmere sweaters and other garments regularly in a high-quality machine, we recommend Miele, on a wool program (30°C/86°F at 600rpm)," she adds. Or if your machine doesn't have this setting, handwashing is always an option. Although, just like jeans, this full wash is rarely needed.

“Cashmere, like wool, is one of nature’s most amazing fibres—beautifully soft, warm, yet breathable, and even self-cleaning. The natural oils in the fibres help dispel odours, so often the best way to care for cashmere is to wash it as little as possible," says Macdonald. "Simply airing it outside can be enough to refresh it between wears," she adds. Or you can always use a refresh spray, this Norfolk Natural Living option is my personal favourite.

When it comes to spills, Macdonalds adds, "if you catch them early, gently blotting with a tissue can often lift the liquid before it absorbs and stains". And when it's time to dry, "it's a gentle ritual, not a race," says Rose. "It’s a small act of care that keeps the fibres soft and resilient. Press, roll, reshape and let the fabric rest."

4. How to maintain your cashmere

Now, you may own a debobbling machine, but our experts all say to stay away, these are best reserved for thicker knits. Instead, it's time to pick up a comb—no one said cashmere care was quick.

"After multiple wears, you may find small balls of fibre ‘pills’ appearing on the surface of your garment," says Keane. "As cashmere is a delicate fibre, it’s normal for pilling to occur with continued wear and friction. To remove these balls, we recommend gently combing the cashmere with a comb or removing them by hand," she adds.

Although this comes with a caveat, "just take care not to overwork any area to keep your cashmere looking its best for years to come,”adds Macdonald. And note this pilling will lessen over the years, so your hard work will absolutely pay off in the end, even if it feels like a real chore right now.