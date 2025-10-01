Since I Mastered Cuticle Care, I’ve Nailed Clean, Salon-Worthy Manicures at Home—Here’s How to Do It

This time last year, my nails were in a sorry state. After more harsh gel removals than I can count, my once strong, healthy nails were peeling, brittle, and essentially a shadow of their former selves. So, I went cold turkey; I paused all salon visits and focused on repairing them from the inside out.

As the months passed, I discovered some hero products: polishes that not only looked good but also nourished my nails, as well as some holy grail strengtheners and treatments. Currently, I'm not planning on heading back to the salon, and instead, I'm trying to nail (pun intended) my at-home manicure.

But I'm no nail tech, and no matter how hard I try, I've been struggling to get that "clean" look you get in the salon. And according to all the experts I've consulted, this largely comes down to cuticle care.

"Healthy cuticles equal healthy nails. When you look after them, you’ll notice stronger nail growth, fewer chips and breaks, and manicures that last longer," replied Rebecca Crawforth, founder of Navy Professional, when I spoke to her about my woes. "It also gives them a clean, polished look, even when you’re not wearing colour. Think of cuticle care as the foundation of every manicure."

But it's not only that, your cuticles also act as a natural barrier, protecting the nail bed from bacteria, dirt and infection. If they're neglected, they can become dry, cracked or overgrown—this doesn't just look untidy, but it can lead to weaker nails and hangnails. Plus, it's important to remember that nail health starts at the root, adds Crawforth. "Your cuticles protect that area. If they’re in poor condition, your nails are far more likely to peel, split, or grow unevenly."

As such, regular at-home care is essential to keep them healthy, maintain that proctective seal and leave your non-professional mani looking as good as it can. Ahead, your guide to mastering cuticle care at home.

What's the key to clean-looking cuticles?

"Clean" doesn't mean cutting away too much, stresses Crawforth. "It’s about keeping them neat, hydrated, and free of dead skin. I recommend gently pushing any non-living tissue back with Navy's Doris tool and regularly applying a nourishing serum or oil. That way, your cuticles look tidy but remain healthy and intact

Master manicurist, Julia Diogo, adds that cuticle oil should be your best friend. "You don't need a huge kit, just a gentle cuticle remover, a good pusher and a nourishing oil." She loves Bio Sculpture’s Golden Nail Serum for this.

What steps should you follow for at-home cuticle care?

Start by washing your hands and removing any polish, says Crawforth. "Gently push back the cuticles with a professional tool, but never force them. And then only trim loose, dead skin or hangnails, avoiding cutting live tissue."

Diogo adds that if you want, you can incorporate a cuticle remover to soften the skin: "This way you can lift away any excess without causing damage from pushing too hard."

Next, massage in a cuticle serum or oil daily to keep the area hydrated, and seal everything in with a rich hand balm or cream. "Consistency is key; a few minutes of care each week makes a huge difference. And remember to protect your hands by wearing gloves when cleaning or washing up!"

Marie Claire approved at-home cuticle picks