One Surprising A-Lister Is Joining the Nobody Wants This Season Three Cast

Nobody Wants This continues to make headlines, with Erin Foster's critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series currently filming its highly-anticipated third season.

The award-winning series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, as the unlikely couple and their families navigate their unorthodox relationship.

And with an all-star supporting cast including Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons and Emily Arlook - not to mention new season two additions Leighton Meester and Seth Rogen, the series has quickly become a cult classic.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was the season three cast that got the world talking recently, as some new Nobody Wants This guest stars were confirmed.

And joining Sarah Silverman, Andrew Rannells and Keyla Monterroso Mejia was one surprising new A-list addition, show creator Erin Foster herself.

Foster, who has appeared in The OC, Barely Famous and Daddy Issues among others, will be guest starring in season three as new character Nicole, described by Netflix as "a terminally single, chaotic, and somewhat messy person. She’s Joanne if everything had gone wrong in her life."

(Image credit: Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025)

This will be Foster's first appearance in the show, with the 43-year-old writing the series based on her own relationship and conversion to Judaism.

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And as an actress herself, Foster has previously revealed that before Kristen Bell came onboard, she actually wrote the lead role of Joanne for herself.

"I wanted an actress who would fall into it in a really relaxed, natural way," Foster has recalled in a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar. "And from our first meeting at Netflix, after they bought the idea, immediately for them, it was like, ‘It’s Kristen Bell no matter what.’ They have worked with her many times before, and they are obsessed with her. They love her."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We had a meeting, and she was so respectful, nice, and complimentary, and she very clearly, very quickly said, 'Erin, I know you wrote this for yourself to be in. I’m not comfortable taking this role away from you'," Foster continued. "And I said, 'Well, first of all, it doesn’t sound like I really have a choice, so let’s do this.'

"I said to her, ‘The truth is, I want to be a mum. I’m trying to get pregnant, and that’s really my life focus right now, becoming a mum,'" she added. "I don’t want to be sitting in a hair and make-up trailer at 5am. I was really trying to get pregnant, and I knew that those two things happening at the same time wasn’t going to work. And so I was kind of giving her my blessing. Like, 'I want it to be you. I don’t want it to be me'."

There is not yet an official release date for Nobody Wants This season three, but we will continue to update this story.