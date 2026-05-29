Sheer Clothing Is Trending for Another Summer, But Here's How You Wear It Like a Grownup

It might be a touch masochistic—spying on the holidays of the A-list, whether they've chartered a private yacht or set up camp on a fabulously sultry island—but it can also be a useful research exercise, a fact-finding mission that will help you decide to what to buy for your own out-of-office (or heatwave) wardrobe.

The VIP getaway to prick my antennae most recently belonged to Net-a-Porter, whose CEO, Heather Kaminetsky, co-hosted a weekend with Catherine Holstein, founder and chief creative officer of Khaite, in Florence. The occasion? A celebration of an exclusive capsule, which is now available to shop on Net-a-Porter, as well as the reopening of Villa San Michele (Belmond-owned, it's just undergone an extension renovation).

Gemma Chan (Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

The takeaway—as well as the timeless beauty of Tuscany, of course—is that sheer is (once again) a trend worth bookmarking this summer, especially the grown-up takes spotted on the weekend's celebrity guest list. Gemma Chan wore a sleeveless column gown that, actually, didn't show any skin courtesy of a slip that created a triangle of exposed skin, adding interest with just a whisper. Alexa Chung packed a mint-green strappy top, which came pleasingly ruched and, again, didn't shout but merely suggested what lay beneath. (Incidentally, Da'Vine Joy Randolph beat them both to it at the premiere of Euphoria, styling out a black lace two-piece—a peplum-waisted top and kick-flare trousers—with the merest hint of sheer.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's hard to imagine a better way to style out the heat (at home or in Florence), where you can be covered up but still feel cool and have a hint of skin on show. This is how to wear sheer everywhere—in the office (as long as it's layered over something opaque), out for dinner and on holiday, maximising its potential for elegance while keeping things easy. And, interestingly, this version of sheer—grown-up and subtly attention-grabbing instead of "naked"—arrived on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Riley Keough's Chanel "suit"—a three-piece look that comprised of a button-down top, a knee-length skirt and a crew-neck jacket, all made of a gossamer-fine material that almost seemed invisible (and certainly must have felt like it)—was a modern take on the sheer trend, and, with an in-built triangle bra and chic boxer shorts, did not rely on revealing but concealing.

For a slightly more practical, everyday approach, choose a solid pair of shorts with a bra top and a loose, sheer shirt. There are varying degrees of translucency to choose from, depending on your preference, because confidence goes hand-in-hand with comfort where sheer is concerned. Alternatively, a layered organza dress is a smarter option for the office. While neutral tones can feel a little too undressed, choosing a bold shade of red and pairing it with minimalist sandals creates a low-lift, high-impact outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's still not an easy trend to buy into but pick the right pieces—i.e. ones that mean you can still wear a bra underneath (and not just a wireless triangle style)—and you'll almost certainly find they're surprisingly versatile. Blouses or button-downs are one of the best entry points into sheer, particularly styles that are breathable enough to accommodate something underneath like this asymmetric cape from Massimo Dutti, which you could easily slip over a silk dress or camisole to create wafty layers. Dissh's organza-silk top, with a simple round neck that contrasts with its drop-waist peplum hem for drama, is more than semi-sheer but could so easily be styled over a bandeau-style bra (preferably the same colour as the blouse, which comes in black, chocolate or beige, so that it doesn't stand out) or a more sporty crop top if you prefer something with straps.

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I would personally avoid totally sheer trousers or skirts—which do exist!—but you can dabble in skirts that are basically a mini and midi, with a translucent panel at the hemline (Reformation's column style, which is opaque until approximately the mid-thigh then sheer all the way to the ankle, is more than appropriate for on- and off-duty).

Revealing just a whisper, and concealing plenty too, the sheer trend might be your ticket to glamour in Tuscany—or, frankly, wherever—this summer.