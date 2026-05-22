Emily in Paris Fans Have Been Mourning a ‘Bittersweet’ Update About Season Six

Lily Collins has confirmed that the sixth season of Emily in Paris will be the Netflix show's last, with fans mourning the unexpected update.

"After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final," Collins announced in a viral video this week. "Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime."

Emily in Paris season six is currently filming in Mykonos, Greece.

Emily in Paris season six is officially in the works. And from the surprise location change to Greece to the all-star returning cast (Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo to name a few), the popular series never fails to generate interest.

However, it was a "bittersweet" update that made the Netflix show headlines today, as Emily in Paris star Lily Collins confirmed that the upcoming instalment would be the show's final season.

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"Hey, it's Lily. I just wanted to share something with you all. After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final," Collins announced in a video message, posted to Netflix's social media channels.

"Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime," she continued. "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming.

"I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful and we love you all."

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"Annnnnd we're back — for the last time," Collins posted on her own Instagram profile, captioning a series of photographs on location in Mykonos. "Emily in Paris takes on Greece (and of course France) for one final, epic adventure. Let’s make it the most incredibly special season yet!…"

The "bittersweet" update has prompted an outpouring of support for Collins and the show, with fans mourning the end of the cult classic, while celebrating the show as a whole.

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"I am definitely grieving this," read one comment on Collins' post. "Thank you for everything, you made us happy for 6 years! It was wonderful!"

"Nooo not the last one. I am not ready to say au revoir," one fan added, while another posted: "So not ready for the end, but excited to see the next sunny adventure."

There is not yet an official release date for Emily in Paris season six, but we will continue to update this story.