Meghan Markle’s Sweet Glimpse Into Sussex Family Life Is Going Viral

Meghan Markle has opened up about her family in a behind the scenes video for her luxe As Ever brand.

“Everyone in my family has a different favourite," the Duchess of Sussex explained of her line of preserves in the surprise Instagram video. "My husband loves the raspberry, Lil loves the strawberry, and Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade."

This comes as Markle has been increasing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's involvement with the brand, releasing a signature candle inspired by each of her children earlier this month.

The Duchess of Sussex continues to be front and centre in 2026, with her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, dropping multiple seasonal lines since its 2025 creation.

And from homemade preserves and flower sprinkles to handcrafted chocolate and her own line of Napa Valley wine, Markle’s artisanal offerings have been selling out in minutes.

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It was a sweet glimpse into the Sussex family’s home life that went viral this week, as Meghan Markle opened up about each family member’s As Ever product preferences.

And while speaking about her family, Markle revealed her personal nicknames for her children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

“Everyone in my family has a different favourite," the Duchess of Sussex announced in a candid video about her jam selection, posted to As Ever’s official Instagram account. "My husband loves the raspberry, Lil loves the strawberry, and Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade."

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This is not the first time that Meghan Markle has included her children in As Ever, launching signature candles inspired by Archie and Lilibet earlier this month.

The candles, both costing $64, are inspired by the Sussex children's birthdates, with 'Signature Candle No. 506' named after Archie's May 6 birthday and 'Signature Candle No. 604' inspired by Lilibet's on June 4.

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Their scent profiles also involve a sweet nod, with Markle designing signature blends based on her children's personalities, featuring notes of ginger and water lily, and promising to bring "a familiar ease" and "a sense of brightness and openness to the home".

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.