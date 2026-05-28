Royal Experts Predict a Major Milestone From Princess Kate This Autumn

The Princess of Wales is rumoured to be considering attending the Earthshot Prize Awards in India this November with Prince William.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can," a palace source reportedly told the Mirror. "The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience."

This comes after the future Queen's recent visit to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, marking her first official overseas tour since her cancer recovery.

The Princess of Wales has dominated the headlines this month, with the future Queen taking part in her first official overseas tour since her cancer recovery.

Now in remission, the mother of three paid a two day visit to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, with the high profile trip being part of Princess Kate's work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

And from the fan reactions to the viral photographs, the 44-year-old's highly-anticipated milestone visit has been a major success.

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So much so in fact that royal experts are predicting that she will be making another overseas visit this year, with sources telling the Mirror that the Princess of Wales could potentially attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in India with Prince William this November.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can," the inside source reportedly told the outlet. "The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience."

This, according to royal expert Russell Myers would be a very important visit, noting on the Mirror's 'Pod Save The King' podcast that India holds "a very significant place in the world with the war in Ukraine and the state of trade and the environment as well."

"She is prepared to go and accompany William not only for the Earthshot trip, but the people in the government and the foreign office will be leaping around the room I imagine," he continued.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales have not responded to the reports, but Prince William did open up about the possibility of future overseas tours during his recent appearance on Heart FM.

"She's sort of edging herself back into doing more of those trips," the future King explained during the special live broadcast to hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. "We have to balance that and make sure she's okay and rested but she's in good form."

We will continue to update this story.