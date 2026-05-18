‘Two Weeks in August’ Has Been Dubbed the 'British White Lotus' – Here’s What We Know About It

For fans of The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, there's a new holiday drama series on its way, with Two Weeks in August airing this week on BBC One.

The upcoming mini-series follows a group of old university friends whose reunion holiday to a Greek Island quickly turns sinister after an "illicit kiss".

And from the star-studded cast list to the stunning locations, it already looks set to become a cult classic.

Here's what we know so far about the highly-anticipated series...

Two Weeks in August

Two Weeks in August | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Two Weeks in August is a dark comedy and psychological drama series, written by Catherine Shepherd.

The eight episode mini-series follows a group of friends from University who reunite years later for a summer holiday in Greece.

However, with a lot changing since their University days, cracks and tensions in relationships and friendships come to the surface, and their paradise quickly becomes a nightmare.

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"There's a real hopefulness about booking a nice villa somewhere and thinking everyone's going to have a great time together," explained Antonia Thomas, who plays Jess in the series, via BBC. "But people change. They're not the same people they were 10 years ago.

"It becomes a kind of pressure cooker," she continued. "Everyone falls back into old roles, even if they don't fit anymore."

The 'British' White Lotus

People have already made comparisons between Two Weeks in August and HBO's The White Lotus, with both shows following picture-perfect holidays gone wrong.

However, in a recent interview with the Royal Television Society, Catherine Shepherd explained that there are also many differences between them.

"The White Lotus is about people who are super rich", she stated, explaining that Two Weeks in August instead follows "relatively normal people with normal concerns".

She was actually reportedly inspired by Ruben Östlund’s black comedies Force Majeure and Triangle of Sadness, stating: "I hope – in my dreams – we have made something a bit like that, which has cinematic epicness but is also funny."

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Two Weeks in August cast

Two Weeks in August boasts an impressive cast, with Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) and Damien Molony (Brassic) at the show's helm. Also starring in the series are Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia 2), Antonia Thomas (Misfits) and Nicholas Pinnock (For Life).

Two Weeks in August full cast list

Jessica Raine

Damien Molony

Antonia Thomas

Hugh Skinner

Leila Farzad

Nicholas Pinnock

Penelope Markopoulou

Tiana Formosa

Dylan Brady

Panos Koronis

Cassius Hackforth

Yorgos Pirpassopoulos

Florence Banks

Dimitris Xanthopoulos

Panos Vlahos

Christos Dante

Tom Goodman-Hill

Dolly Wells

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Two Weeks in August is set for release on Saturday 23 May, with all eight episodes airing on BBC One. They will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

We will continue to update this story.