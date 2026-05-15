One Cast Member Has Spoken Out About Helena Bonham Carter Leaving The White Lotus

Steve Coogan has spoken out about Helena Bonham Carter's exit from The White Lotus, with the 59-year-old actress leaving the project a week into filming.

"Sometimes you find that something isn't working the way you want it to, in terms of, like, the character and the dynamic of the whole story," Coogan told Deadline. "So that was just a mutual decision."

The White Lotus season four is currently in production, filming across Cannes, Saint Tropez, Monaco and Paris.

The White Lotus is already the most talked-about show of 2026, with Mike White's highly-anticipated fourth season in the works.

And with the next instalment of the HBO show set at the Cannes Film Festival, filming is currently underway across Paris, Monaco and the French Riviera.

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This has not been without its challenges, with A-list actress Helena Bonham Carter officially leaving the series last month, just one week into filming.

According to a spokesperson for The White Lotus, the character that "Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set" after filming the first few scenes. And a decision was subsequently made to rewrite and recast the role.

"HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon," the spokesperson continued.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Echoing the statement was also actor and comedian Steve Coogan, who is set to star in The White Lotus season four.

Coogan, 60, was filming alongside Bonham Carter before her exit from the show. And during his recent appearance at the TV BAFTAs, he confirmed that the story went in a "different direction" after finding that it wasn't "working".

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"It was like, sometimes you find that something isn't working the way you want it to, in terms of, like, the character and the dynamic of the whole story," Coogan explained to Deadline of the situation. "So that was just a mutual decision. The whole part was rewritten from scratch."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has since been confirmed that Big Little Lies star Laura Dern will be replacing Bonham Carter on the show.

The 59-year-old actress has already appeared in the show, playing the minor voice role of Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli in season two.

There is not yet an official release date for The White Lotus season four.

We will continue to update this story.