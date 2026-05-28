Anne Hathaway Has Spoken Out About Her 10-Year Health Battle

Anne Hathaway has opened up about her decade-long health battle in a recent interview, revealing that she was “legally blind” in one eye for 10 years.

“It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery,” she revealed during a recent podcast appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast. “I didn’t realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum.”

Hathaway’s vision problems reportedly started in 2013 while working on Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, with the actress praising her vision in 2026 as “a miracle”.

Anne Hathaway has been front and centre in 2026, returning to our screens in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary and The Odyssey this year. And with The Princess Diaries 3 and Yesteryear officially in the works, she never fails to get the world talking.

It was Hathaway’s personal life that made headlines this week however, with the 43-year-old actress speaking out about a private 10-year health battle.

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During a recent appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast, Hathaway revealed that she had previously struggled with early-onset cataracts, leaving her “legally blind” in her left eye for 10 years.

“This is maybe too much information, [but] I was half blind for 10 years,” the One Day star explained. “It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery.

“I didn’t realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum,” she continued. “I’ve calmed down since then. I didn’t realise it was actually taxing my nervous system.”

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With Hathaway’s vision problems reportedly starting in 2013, she is believed to have been legally blind in her left eye while filming major Hollywood blockbusters, including Interstellar, The Intern, Colossal, Ocean's 8, Dark Waters and Armageddon Time.

“I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day, I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it’s a miracle,” Hathaway added in her Popcast interview. “I actually am like: ‘Oh, two generations back, that wouldn’t have been an option for someone like me.’ So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle.”

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