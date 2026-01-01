The New Year is more than just a date on the calendar; it’s a fresh start, a blank page, and the perfect moment to visualise the life you truly want. It’s a time to reflect on what you want to release from the past and what you want to attract instead.

Have you ever wondered why some people seem to effortlessly create exactly the life they want? Whether it’s the right relationship, a great career, or a sense of purpose, it’s as if everything has fallen perfectly into place. That’s the power of manifesting.

At its heart, manifesting is the practice of deciding what life you want to create and then aligning your thoughts, emotions, and actions to attract it. Think of manifesting as a partnership with the universe: when you become clear about what you want and truly believe it’s possible, the universe rewards you. The right people, opportunities, and ideas naturally flow your way.

The New Year is the perfect time to start because it gives you a clean slate to set intentions and create momentum. By choosing what to welcome into your life and what to let go of, you transform dreams into reality. Still not sure where to start? Read on for my five simple tips for manifesting the life of your dreams in 2026.

5 Steps to Manifesting The Life of Your Dreams in 2026

1. Begin your future story

Start by imagining your future as a story. Cast yourself as the main character. You get to decide what you think, what you believe, and what your future will be like. Notice what old stories you’ve been running on repeat. How do they make you feel—happy, sad, stuck? If you don’t want the old you, you can start your new life story today. Picture yourself picking up an author’s pen and turning to a fresh page. Say, “I’m standing at the threshold of change. I’m excited about the next chapter, and I’m ready to write a new story for myself.”

This is the beginning of your manifesting journey.

2. Create a destination

What do you want to manifest in your life? This will be the high point of your future story: a sparkling North Star to aim for and a future you that feels just right. Imagine the moment in the future when you feel deeply happy, secure, and fulfilled. See it in glorious detail and colour, like a scene from an uplifting film.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Close your eyes. Where are you? What are you wearing? What’s the expression on your face? Who’s with you? What can you see, hear, and smell? Paint the picture with as much colour, sound, and detail as you can. Describe it: “I’m standing at the front door of my new home.” “I’m holding my husband’s hand on our wedding day.” Most importantly, sink into how it feels in your body when this scene is real. This kind of intentional daydreaming works. Once your vision feels real in your mind, the universe will help you to manifest it.

3. Create your new world

Your world needs to change to accommodate the new you. Some old friends may gently fade out, and that’s okay—you’re calling in a new crowd. Who belongs in your “future happy life” scene? Think of people who light you up, the mentors who stretch you, the spiritual guides (inner or outer) who keep you grounded. Imagine the qualities of the friends around you as you manifest your North Star. Who lifts you higher, cheers you on, and believes in your next chapter? Think yourself into your future and try it for fit.

4. Small steps lead to big manifests

The universe helps you to manifest when you take actions in the real world that are aligned with your future life vision. Keep your eye on your North Star scene and decide what small first step you can take that will act as a soul commitment to this path. Between now and your future, there is an unbuilt path. Every small action you take towards it builds another piece of the path just ahead of you.

Ask yourself: In a story, what would the heroine do next? Maybe she signs up for that workshop, updates her CV, resigns from her job, starts dating, or finally gives herself permission to move house. Now take this action. These actions are like pages of a story. With every small step, the plot turns in your favour. You don’t reach the high point of the film in one leap; it happens through consistency.

5. Keep the story alive

Your new life is on its way. You’re no longer just dreaming your story—you’re living it. Each evening, look back and notice how your life is subtly reshaping around your new narrative.

Here’s a powerful trick: tell your story as if it’s happening now. Try, “I’m moving into a deeply loving relationship,” or “I’m on my way to my new home.” Or imagine it has already happened: “I had no idea that saying yes to this today opened the door to a new friendship.” Obstacles? Don’t label them failures—see them as plot points. “I’m learning, upgrading my beliefs, and becoming magnetic to what I truly want.”

Manifesting isn’t about forcing the universe to give you anything. It’s about becoming the storyteller of your own life, choosing a narrative that excites you, and walking into it with grace and intention. Your next chapter? It’s already waiting.