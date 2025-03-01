From Charli XCX to Sabrina Carpenter, here's who won big at the 2025 BRIT Awards (updating live)
The 2025 BRIT Awards are back, with the 45th annual ceremony kicking off this evening. And from the show-stopping red carpet looks to the powerful on-stage speeches, it is all anyone can talk about.
It was the big winners of the evening that made the most headlines, with star-studded nominees from Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa, to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. And with thirteen categories to play for, the results could have gone in any direction.
Here’s who won big at this evening’s BRIT Awards (updating live)
Artist of the Year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
International Artist of the Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
'I Like the Way You Kiss Me' – Artemas
'Now and Then' – The Beatles
'Kisses' – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin
'Band4Band' – Central Cee and Lil Baby
WINNER - 'Guess' – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish
'Backbone' – Chase and Status and Stormzy
'Feelslikeimfallinginlove' – Coldplay
'Training Season' – Dua Lipa
'Alibi' – Ella Henderson
'Angel of My Dreams' – JADE
'Kehlani' – Jordan Adjetuni
'Thick of It' – KSI
'Stargazing' – Myles Smiths
'You’re Christmas to Me' – Sam Ryder
'Somedays' – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera
International song of the year
'Beautiful Things' – Benson Boone
'Texas Hold ‘Em' – Beyoncé
'Birds of a Feather' – Billie Eilish
'Good Luck, Babe!' – Chappell Roan
'End of Beginning' - Djo
'Houdini' – Eminem
'Too Sweet' – Hozier
'Loving on Me' – Jack Harlow
'Stick Season' – Noah Kahan
'I Had Some Help' – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen
'Espresso' – Sabrina Carpenter
'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' – Shaboozey
'Fortnight' – Taylor Swift ft Post Malon
'Lose Control' – Teddy Swims
'Million Dollar Baby' – Tommy Richman
Album of the year
Brat – Charli XCX
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa
Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective
Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party
Best new artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Best Group
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
International Group
Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines DC
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Dance Act
Becky Hill
WINNER - Charli XCX
Chase and Status
Fred Again
Nia Archives
Best Pop
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
WINNER - JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Best R&B
Cleo Soul
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE
Best Alternative Rock
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
WINNER - Sam Fender
Rising Star
WINNER - Myles Smith
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Songwriter of the Year (previously announced)
Charli XCX
Producer of the Year (previously announced)
A.G. Cook
Global Success Award (previously announced)
Sabrina Carpenter
Stay tuned at Marie Claire UK as we continue to update the best looks of the evening, and round up the night’s big winners.
The BRIT awards ceremony will be available to watch live on ITV1.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
