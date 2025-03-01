From Charli XCX to Sabrina Carpenter, here's who won big at the 2025 BRIT Awards (updating live)

The 2025 BRIT Awards are back, with the 45th annual ceremony kicking off this evening. And from the show-stopping red carpet looks to the powerful on-stage speeches, it is all anyone can talk about.

It was the big winners of the evening that made the most headlines, with star-studded nominees from Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa, to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. And with thirteen categories to play for, the results could have gone in any direction.

Here’s who won big at this evening’s BRIT Awards (updating live)

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

'I Like the Way You Kiss Me' – Artemas
'Now and Then' – The Beatles
'Kisses' – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin
'Band4Band' – Central Cee and Lil Baby
WINNER - 'Guess' – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish
'Backbone' – Chase and Status and Stormzy
'Feelslikeimfallinginlove' – Coldplay
'Training Season' – Dua Lipa
'Alibi' – Ella Henderson
'Angel of My Dreams' – JADE
'Kehlani' – Jordan Adjetuni
'Thick of It' – KSI
'Stargazing' – Myles Smiths
'You’re Christmas to Me' – Sam Ryder
'Somedays' – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera

International song of the year

'Beautiful Things' – Benson Boone
'Texas Hold ‘Em' – Beyoncé
'Birds of a Feather' – Billie Eilish
'Good Luck, Babe!' – Chappell Roan
'End of Beginning' - Djo
'Houdini' – Eminem
'Too Sweet' – Hozier
'Loving on Me' – Jack Harlow
'Stick Season' – Noah Kahan
'I Had Some Help' – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen
'Espresso' – Sabrina Carpenter
'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' – Shaboozey
'Fortnight' – Taylor Swift ft Post Malon
'Lose Control' – Teddy Swims
'Million Dollar Baby' – Tommy Richman

Album of the year

Brat – Charli XCX
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa
Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective
Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party

Best new artist

English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri

Best Group

Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party

International Group

Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines DC
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park

Dance Act

Becky Hill
WINNER - Charli XCX
Chase and Status
Fred Again
Nia Archives

Best Pop

Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
WINNER - JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy

Best R&B

Cleo Soul
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE

Best Alternative Rock

Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
WINNER - Sam Fender

Rising Star

WINNER - Myles Smith
Elmiene
Good Neighbours

Songwriter of the Year (previously announced)

Charli XCX

Producer of the Year (previously announced)

A.G. Cook

Global Success Award (previously announced)

Sabrina Carpenter

Stay tuned at Marie Claire UK as we continue to update the best looks of the evening, and round up the night’s big winners.

The BRIT awards ceremony will be available to watch live on ITV1.

We will continue to update this story.

