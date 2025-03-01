The 2025 BRIT Awards are back, with the 45th annual ceremony kicking off this evening. And from the show-stopping red carpet looks to the powerful on-stage speeches, it is all anyone can talk about.

It was the big winners of the evening that made the most headlines, with star-studded nominees from Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa, to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. And with thirteen categories to play for, the results could have gone in any direction.

Here’s who won big at this evening’s BRIT Awards (updating live)

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

'I Like the Way You Kiss Me' – Artemas

'Now and Then' – The Beatles

'Kisses' – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin

'Band4Band' – Central Cee and Lil Baby

WINNER - 'Guess' – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish

'Backbone' – Chase and Status and Stormzy

'Feelslikeimfallinginlove' – Coldplay

'Training Season' – Dua Lipa

'Alibi' – Ella Henderson

'Angel of My Dreams' – JADE

'Kehlani' – Jordan Adjetuni

'Thick of It' – KSI

'Stargazing' – Myles Smiths

'You’re Christmas to Me' – Sam Ryder

'Somedays' – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera

International song of the year

'Beautiful Things' – Benson Boone

'Texas Hold ‘Em' – Beyoncé

'Birds of a Feather' – Billie Eilish

'Good Luck, Babe!' – Chappell Roan

'End of Beginning' - Djo

'Houdini' – Eminem

'Too Sweet' – Hozier

'Loving on Me' – Jack Harlow

'Stick Season' – Noah Kahan

'I Had Some Help' – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen

'Espresso' – Sabrina Carpenter

'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' – Shaboozey

'Fortnight' – Taylor Swift ft Post Malon

'Lose Control' – Teddy Swims

'Million Dollar Baby' – Tommy Richman

Album of the year

Brat – Charli XCX

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa

Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective

Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party

Best new artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Best Group

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

International Group

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines DC

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Dance Act

Becky Hill

WINNER - Charli XCX

Chase and Status

Fred Again

Nia Archives

Best Pop

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

WINNER - JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best R&B

Cleo Soul

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

Best Alternative Rock

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

WINNER - Sam Fender

Rising Star

WINNER - Myles Smith

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Songwriter of the Year (previously announced)

Charli XCX

Producer of the Year (previously announced)

A.G. Cook

Global Success Award (previously announced)

Sabrina Carpenter

Stay tuned at Marie Claire UK as we continue to update the best looks of the evening, and round up the night’s big winners.

The BRIT awards ceremony will be available to watch live on ITV1.

We will continue to update this story.