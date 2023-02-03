The 8 most memorable GRAMMY Awards moments ever

The GRAMMY Awards (opens in new tab) have been running for over 60 years and there has been no shortage of stand-out moments. After a few years of virtual award ceremonies due to the pandemic, award season is back with a bang.

As well as finding out what's inside the 2023 Grammy goodie bags (opens in new tab), we are reminiscing on all the most memorable moments from the biggest music awards ceremony of the year.

From a diva duo to that iconic Lady Marmalade performance, we look back at the most memorable GRAMMYs moments...

1. Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress

When we think of JLo, she's wearing this dress. JLo's green Versace dress is so iconic, it now has pride of place at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

As soon the triple threat stepped out onto the red carpet in 2000 the moment went down in history. We are not exaggerating when we say this dress is a part of history - it is the reason that Google image search exists. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Getty images)

2. Diva duo

The 2008 GRAMMYs marked the moment that Tina Turner gave her first public performance after an eight year hiatus.

Beyoncé joined her on stage to perform Proud Mary - the very song which Turner won a GRAMMY for in 1972. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Lady Gaga's egg entrance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga turning up to the 2011 GRAMMYs in an egg, which is true Gaga fashion if we ever saw it. With a whole team carrying her across the red carpet, the Star is Born... or hatched. Gaga stayed in the semi see through egg the entire time, until her performance.

Did you know? Lady Gaga was also the first person to reach 20 million followers on Twitter over ten years ago. Icon.





4. Amy Winehouse's visa troubles (and incredible win)

(Image credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS))

The ceremony in 2008 hosted some of the most memorable GRAMMY moments. Remember Amy Winehouse's performance? You should do, as she fought hard to make it happen. The singer was unable to get a herself a work visa in time, but instead of disappointing her fans, Winehouse performed a set all the way from London. Yes, even though it was 3am.

Here, Amy sits on stage while watching the GRAMMYs on TV. She was awarded five out the six GRAMMY nominations that night, including song of the year and best female pop vocal performance.

5. Adele dedicated her award to Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adele won Album of the Year in 2017, for her fan favourite album 25. But, she decided to dedicate it to Queen Bey instead.

"I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé," said Adele in her acceptance speech.

Possibly the sweetest GRAMMYs acceptance speech ever, and definitely one of the most memorable.

6. Michelle Obama's surprise appearance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on stage, creating the line up of dreams.

Joining the stage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez for the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019, she surprised everyone in attendance, sharing that "music always helped me tell my story."

7. Lady Marmalade live

In 2002, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya and Lil' Kim opened the boudoir doors on the GRAMMY stage to sing voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

The robes, the costumes, not forgetting the vocals - this was equally as incredible as it is memorable. They were joined by the real Lady Marmalade herself, Patti LaBelle.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. An unexpected pair

Elton John and rapper Eminem created the most unexpected - albeit memorable - duo and performed together for the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001. Fans loved the crossover of two very different characters and genres, and it went down a treat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't wait to see what will happen this year...

The GRAMMYs will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday 5th February 2023 at 5pm PST.