Lady Gaga's stunning stripped back Oscars performance is going viral

The A-listers gathered in Los Angeles tonight for the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab), with the most celebrated stars in Hollywood arriving at the Dolby Theatre.

As they sashayed across the red carpet - which organisers decided to turn a champagne hue this year (opens in new tab) - we saw the likes of Nicole Kidman in custom Armani Privé, Rihanna in Alaia and Florence Pugh in Valentino Couture.

A surprise appearance from Lady Gaga also thrilled fans, with the star making her way on to the red carpet just moments before the ceremony started. Originally, her attendance was unconfirmed due to conflicting schedules with Joker: Folie à Deux which is currently in the works.

However, Gaga arrived in full glam wearing a stunning sheer Versace gown with a revealing back.

But that wasn't all - the star later took to the stage to perform the Oscar nominated song from Top Gun: Maverick, Hold My Hand.

While many usually expect Gaga's performances to be larger than life, it was possibly the most stripped back we've ever seen her as she ditched the designer dress for a black t-shirt, trainers and no make-up.

Before she started singing, she gave a touching tribute to Tony Scott - the filmmaker of the original Top Gun movie who sadly took his own life in 2012.

Addressing the audience, she said: "I think we all need each other, we need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes.

"There are heroes all around us in unassuming places but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

Gaga's performance left the crowd in awe and earned her a standing ovation from attendees as she gave a heart-wrenching performance of the track.

"You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside." Lady Gaga introduces her performance of "Hold My Hand" at the #Oscars.

Fans have flocked to social media to praise Gaga's understated but moving performance, with one writing: "From makeup to no makeup, such a courageous move... you are my role model to all women and young girls."

Another added: "Lady Gaga just keeps getting better. Always top notch performances every time."

"Loved it. Just her beautiful voice and emotion and writing chips, nothing else needed," a third said.

Agreed.