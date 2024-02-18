Mia McKenna-Bruce's touching Bafta acceptance speech - and how she feels about winning

The Baftas 2024 was undeniably a night to remember after an incredible year for film. Oppenheimer did exceptionally well, notably winning Best Film, with Cillian Murphy taking home the award for Best Actor. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things also received a number of nods, including a Best Actress gong for Emma Stone, as well as wins in Production Design, Costume, and Hair and Makeup.

One of the biggest categories of the night is the EE Bafta Rising Star Award, which celebrates up and coming talent within the industry. Nominees are chosen regardless of gender or nationality and can have had their big breakthrough in a TV series or film, with the winner selected by the public. Previous winners have gone on to have unbelievable success in the industry, with the likes of Tom Hardy, John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Emma Mackey just some of the incredible actors who have won in the past.

This year, the category was particularly tough with nominees including Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Talk To Me's Sophie Wilde. However it was Mia McKenna-Bruce - who starred in the critically acclaimed How To Have Sex - who took home the iconic award.

During her touching acceptance speech, Mia appeared to be completely shocked by the win and thanked everyone who voted, joking: "Thanks to my little sisters, who keep reminding me that I’m not that cool – maybe I am now?"

She added: "Thank you so much BAFTA, EE, from the bottom of my heart... To get to do the thing that I love in the whole entire world… is amazing."

Following her incredible win, Marie Claire UK caught up with the actor who shared how it feels to be the recipient of such a prestigious award. She told us: "It has not settled in at all yet. My mind is like - spinning around, I'm so excited, so happy, so grateful. What a year, what a year to be a winner. I'm over the moon."

You can find the full list of Bafta 2024 winners here.