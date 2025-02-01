With award season in full swing, it's very nearly time for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Bringing the very best in the business together on this side of the Atlantic, the ceremony is always a night of glamour and giggles for everyone involved - from the auditorium filled with royal guests, celebrities and rising stars, to those of us who watch the magic from the comfort of our sofas. This year, nominees will head to the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 16th February, with the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet and Zoe Saldaña in the running for a coveted bronze mask.

But if you've ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of the BAFTAs - from the extraordinary weight of the prestigious trophy, to the execution of such an enormous event - there's only one person to ask: BAFTA Director of Awards and Content, Emma Baehr. Whether you're interested in the logistics of organising the ceremony, or you want to know how Jeff Goldblum elicits spontaneous curtsies, Emma spoke to Marie Claire UK about her work with BAFTA, plus everything that happens off-camera.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What drew you to your role with BAFTA?

The opportunity to work in the tri-sector of film, games and television was something I was immensely excited about! Although people associate it with the glamour of the awards, BAFTA is an independent arts charity working year-round to champion exceptional talent across the screen industries, at every stage of their careers. The mission to make the screen arts more equitable really resonates with me - it’s not just about celebrating success. It’s about creating meaningful, lasting change, and that’s something I’m really proud to be a part of.

Can you describe what a typical working day looks like for you?

Each day brings a variety of activities, meetings and the occasional unexpected situation - so it is never boring, and often surprising! One moment I'm working on the eligibility rules for a specific category in the awards, the next minute I'm looking at different shades of the red carpet. Days range from checking scripts, to working on an opening performance, to briefing press, to hearing the different options of the edible BAFTA masks for dessert.

It can also go from the very unglamorous art of a three-minute change in the toilets after rehearsals, to the glamour of welcoming the nominees at their party!

When does planning start, and how long does it take to pull everything together?

While Awards season is October to May with six Awards ceremonies, we're working on them all year round. As soon as one finishes, entry is open for the next - rules and eligibility are being reviewed, over 80 juries are being put together, voting rounds are set up, and long-lists and nominations are being announced. Then venues are booked, photoshoots are being organised, and content for the ceremony is being edited.

What’s the most rewarding part of your job?

When we're informing the recipients of the BAFTA Fellowship or the BAFTA Special Award, which is BAFTA’s highest honour; that is certainly a special moment. Especially because when you're producing a short film about them, you get to discover so much about that person or company. Last year, the Games Special recipient was SpecialEffect who make games more accessible for those who have disabilities, specifically children. Learning more about the incredible impact that this has on people’s lives was so moving, and to be able to share this with our audiences is incredibly rewarding.

What are the most stressful parts of producing a huge award show?

If you take the Film Awards for example, we have over 2,500 people in the room. There are 500 nominees, over 26 categories, and millions viewing at home globally. We record it live with no ad breaks, which means you have to plan for all eventualities. You only get to do it once - so you had better get it right the first time!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How do you handle any hiccups on the day?

I try and plan for every eventuality, although there is always something that can take you by surprise. It simply comes down to having the best team around you, who work miracles, endlessly plan, and never panic. They take a breath and solve whatever happens. They are superstars!

What’s one thing about the BAFTAs ceremony that most people watching at home wouldn’t know?

There’s a couple! The BAFTA masks are heavy at 3.5kg - they always take those receiving one by surprise. While the ceremony is on, there's a team turning the reception area around to the most stunning dinning space of over 200 tables. We film as live, so no intervals and no stopping at all.

And no star is beyond being awestruck by others!

A lot of the US award shows offer the nominees lavish goodie bags - is there anything similar on offer for celebrities at the BAFTAs?

We have some wonderful official partners that support us, and offer gifts and services to our nominees. There's the Style Suites, located at our official hotel, The Savoy, where nominees can have their hair styled by ghd and make-up by Lancôme. They can also loan jewellery from Bvlgari, and guests are refreshed by the likes of Champagne Taittinger, Don Julio, Casillero Del Diablo and Hildon. All our partners also contribute to goody bags for our nominees.

What is your fondest BAFTA memory?

Those once in a lifetime moments, like last year when Michael J Fox presented the last category of the night, or when Shirley Bassey opened the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony with a powerful performance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who has been your favourite celebrity to work with?

It would be incredibly hard to pick a favourite! There have been many amazing people over the years. David Tennant, who is hosting this year, is a joy to work with.

I've met many wonderful people often in the midst of the commotion of an Awards ceremony. Last year as I was checking backstage before we began, I was introduced to Jeff Goldblum and for reasons I still don’t know to this day, I curtsied and caught my colleague mouthing, 'What are you doing?' behind him. For the record, I have never curtsied to anyone before - and probably will not again!

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start a career in the entertainment events industry?

Seize opportunities, be tenacious. It is a much wider industry than many imagine with so many different areas you could work in, so be curious.

The 2025 BAFTAs ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 16th February, at 7pm GMT.