Paul Mescal almost became a professional athlete before he found acting - here's what we know about the Gladiator II star
Paul Mescal is front and centre this season, with the 28-year-old actor starring in Ridley Scott action blockbuster, Gladiator II.
And from Mescal's pre-film training regime, to his reported relationship with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams - making their first joint appearance at the film premiere's after party, he is making non-stop headlines.
As Mescal returns to the spotlight this winter, here's what we know about the Normal People and Gladiator II star...
Paul Mescal films
Paul Mescal rose to fame in the BBC TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People, but has since gone on to star in a series of highly-acclaimed films:
- The Lost Daughter (2021)
- God's Creatures (2022)
- Aftersun (2022)
- Carmen (2022)
- All Of Us Strangers (2023)
- Gladiator II (2024)
Paul Mescal height
Paul Mescal is 1.8 metres tall, standing at 5' 11" in feet.
The actor's height and sizing has become a particular talking point recently, ahead of the release of Gladiator II, with the actor building up his body for the role with a major training regime.
Paul Mescal girlfriend
Paul Mescal is reported to be dating singer Gracie Abrams, with the pair making their first public appearance together at the afterparty for the Gladiator II premiere last month.
"Gracie and Paul are the real deal," a source close to the pair reported recently. "They’re at the top of their game and always in communication."
Mescal was previously in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers, with the former couple breaking up in 2022 after two years of dating.
Paul Mescal age
Paul Mescal is 28-years-old, with his birthday falling on February 2, 1996. Mescal was 24-years-old when he burst onto TV screens in his breakthrough role as Connell Waldron in Normal People, despite acting since school.
Paul Mescal Instagram
Paul Mescal is not currently active on Instagram. The actor previously had an account, but after amassing 1.1 million followers in 2021, he deactivated his profile, and stepped away from social media.
"Paul deactivated his Instagram account because it just became a drain," a source reported at the time. "He felt like he was wasting time on there, reading the comments is no good for anyone’s mental health.
“There are more important things going on in his life and he wants to focus his energy into his personal life and his work, he doesn’t need social media for that. He’s a private guy and doesn’t feel the need to share everything online."
Paul Mescal football career
Paul Mescal very almost became a professional athlete, showing great promise in Gaelic football from a very young age - even receiving huge praise from former Gaelic footballer Brian Lacey and trainer Cian O’Neill.
"I played Gaelic football since I was tiny, and that was kind of the way that I wanted to go,” Mescal previously explained in an interview with GQ.
“I never saw [acting] as a valid career choice," he continued. "When it came to applying for colleges, I was putting down law and arts and things that would support playing Gaelic football.
"It’s something that has been a massively formative part of my life and something that has taught me lots about acting in terms of self-discipline and being ready and being able to capitalize on opportunities,” Mescal later added of his love of Gaelic football. "In a dream world, I’d love to go back and play with my team. But as long as work is kind of busy, I don’t think I can do the two at the moment."
Where does Paul Mescal live?
Paul Mescal lives between London and Ireland. The actor moved to London in 2020, where he has spent most of his time. However, in 2022, he purchased a €600,000 cottage in West Cork, Ireland, with it reported that he was intending to split his time between the two.
Where is Paul Mescal from?
Paul Mescal is from Maynooth, County Kildare, in the Republic of Ireland. He is the eldest of three children - a singer songwriter sister called Nell and a business development lead brother called Donnacha - with all three now living in London. Mescal's parents, Dearbhla and Paul, are reported to still live in Ireland.
We will continue to update this story.
