BAFTAs: Behind the scenes

Last night at London’s Royal Festival Hall overlooking The Thames, some of the biggest stars in the film and TV firmament came together for the annual EE BAFTA Awards.

Kylie Jenner had no choice but to look on in amusement (or bemusement) as the audience erupted into a chorus of “I would walk 500 miles” as David Tennant—returning as host for the second year in a row—thundered through the crowds bellowing The Proclaimers’ anthem, before quipping about her seatmate—boyfriend and real-life Timothée Chalamet—being the winner of the recent Timmy lookalike contest.

Zoe Saldana broke down in tears before blurting a series of expletives in her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress, Mikey Madison held space (I know I’m blending film references, but stick with me here) for the sex worker community in her Leading Actress acceptance speech (which she admitted she hadn’t prepared on the advice of Robert De Niro) and Warwick Davis brought some in the audience to tears in his moving tribute to his late wife. And that was just the ceremony, so what went on after it at the official dinner and after-party, you ask? Read on to find out.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet held court at table No. 53

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Monica Barbaro during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall (Image credit: Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Having recovered from Tennant’s rendition of I’m Gonna Be, the couple headed downstairs for the official BAFTA dinner where individual portions of vegan caviar in BAFTA-branded tins designed to look like film canisters awaited guests. The couple, encircled by very indiscreet security, caught up and air-kissed table mates and their sizable entourage before ducking out before the main course was served. Despite skipping the red carpet, Kylie caused a sensation in her backless ink-black gown (another vintage pick), but for the dinner, she wrapped up in an oversized tuxedo blazer that eager fans pointed out appeared to be a subtle take on his-and-hers dressing (Timmy also went all black with glittering bijou). The couple’s security was kept busy ushering away fellow guests hoping to capture a photo of the pair.

Cynthia Erivo skipped out before dinner

Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall (Image credit: Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images)

After making an entrance in a custom Louis Vuitton lace gown with a gravity-defying (sorry!) breastplate, Cynthia Erivo snuck out before dinner was served to get ready to host the Vogue after-party with fellow nominees, Mikey Madison and Adrian Brody, both of whom had to stay behind at Southbank to get their awards engraved….

Adrian Brody Facetimed with his BAFTA gong

Adrien Brody during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall (Image credit: Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

After the ceremony, guests flooded towards the banquet hall for a dinner of roast chicken breast and saffron potato with date purée, carrot and falafel, or in Mikey Madison’s case (the 25-year-old Anora actress is vegan), roast crown prince squash and brown butter potato with fennel seed pavé and root bhaji. Brody avoided the mêlée by hanging out by the lifts and making a Facetime call with his BAFTA gong for Best Leading Actor while his girlfriend Georgina Chapman also caught up on her correspondence. Later The Brutalist actor could be seen catching up with co-star Guy Pearce and fellow actor Edward Norton.