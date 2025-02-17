BAFTAs: Behind the scenes
Backstage at the official BAFTA dinner and after-party
Last night at London’s Royal Festival Hall overlooking The Thames, some of the biggest stars in the film and TV firmament came together for the annual EE BAFTA Awards.
Kylie Jenner had no choice but to look on in amusement (or bemusement) as the audience erupted into a chorus of “I would walk 500 miles” as David Tennant—returning as host for the second year in a row—thundered through the crowds bellowing The Proclaimers’ anthem, before quipping about her seatmate—boyfriend and real-life Timothée Chalamet—being the winner of the recent Timmy lookalike contest.
Zoe Saldana broke down in tears before blurting a series of expletives in her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress, Mikey Madison held space (I know I’m blending film references, but stick with me here) for the sex worker community in her Leading Actress acceptance speech (which she admitted she hadn’t prepared on the advice of Robert De Niro) and Warwick Davis brought some in the audience to tears in his moving tribute to his late wife. And that was just the ceremony, so what went on after it at the official dinner and after-party, you ask? Read on to find out.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet held court at table No. 53
Having recovered from Tennant’s rendition of I’m Gonna Be, the couple headed downstairs for the official BAFTA dinner where individual portions of vegan caviar in BAFTA-branded tins designed to look like film canisters awaited guests. The couple, encircled by very indiscreet security, caught up and air-kissed table mates and their sizable entourage before ducking out before the main course was served. Despite skipping the red carpet, Kylie caused a sensation in her backless ink-black gown (another vintage pick), but for the dinner, she wrapped up in an oversized tuxedo blazer that eager fans pointed out appeared to be a subtle take on his-and-hers dressing (Timmy also went all black with glittering bijou). The couple’s security was kept busy ushering away fellow guests hoping to capture a photo of the pair.
Cynthia Erivo skipped out before dinner
After making an entrance in a custom Louis Vuitton lace gown with a gravity-defying (sorry!) breastplate, Cynthia Erivo snuck out before dinner was served to get ready to host the Vogue after-party with fellow nominees, Mikey Madison and Adrian Brody, both of whom had to stay behind at Southbank to get their awards engraved….
Adrian Brody Facetimed with his BAFTA gong
After the ceremony, guests flooded towards the banquet hall for a dinner of roast chicken breast and saffron potato with date purée, carrot and falafel, or in Mikey Madison’s case (the 25-year-old Anora actress is vegan), roast crown prince squash and brown butter potato with fennel seed pavé and root bhaji. Brody avoided the mêlée by hanging out by the lifts and making a Facetime call with his BAFTA gong for Best Leading Actor while his girlfriend Georgina Chapman also caught up on her correspondence. Later The Brutalist actor could be seen catching up with co-star Guy Pearce and fellow actor Edward Norton.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
The beauty memo from the BAFTAs 2025 was 'muted glam'—plus, contouring is officially back
A night of stunning beauty looks...
By Nessa Humayun
-
The White Lotus cast has confirmed the rumours about their WhatsApp chat
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Sources have weighed in on the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick feud rumours
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Why Kylie Jenner skipped Timothée Chalamet's London premiere (and iconic bike entrance)
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's surprising PDA at the Golden Globes is going viral
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Bafta confirms why Matthew Perry was missing from In Memoriam tribute
The late Friends star was not acknowledged in the segment
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Mia McKenna-Bruce's touching Bafta acceptance speech - and how she feels about winning
We caught up with the star immediately after her win
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie and Emma Stone's hilarious red carpet gossiping is going viral
It's Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez 2.0!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here's what went down at the star-studded EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 party
Our editors' spent the evening alongside the best of British talent
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Lip reader shares what Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were saying at the Golden Globes
And it's actually adorable
By Lauren Hughes
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are 'still dating' - but don't expect it to be Instagram official any time soon
Here's why
By Jadie Troy-Pryde