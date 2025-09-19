The Best Jewellery Advent Calendars of 2025 Are Already Here, and They’re Just as Chic as Expected

Summer may have only just ended, but the countdown to Christmas is already underway. Although typically I refuse to think about the festive period any earlier than is totally necessary, I sacrifice my own rule when it comes to jewellery advent calendars—infinitely better than chocolate and much longer lasting. There were plenty of lust-worthy boxes on offer last year, but the jewellery advent calendars for 2025 are looking even more luxurious.

Although beauty advent calendars hold a special place in my heart, I can never resist the opportunity to bolster my accessories collection and add even more bracelets to my stack. It's no secret that high quality jewellery doesn't come cheap, so I'll seize any opportunity to get more for my money. There's also something about unboxing a new piece of jewellery every day that truly gets me in the Christmas spirit, as well as the knowledge that each item will stay in my collection for years (if not decades).

Missoma, Astrid & Miyu, and Estella Bartlett were just a few of the jewellery brands that released calendars last year, with several sell-outs before November even began. Although we're still waiting for a some of the most popular brands to drop, there are plenty to sink your teeth into already.

Shop the best jewellery advent calendars for 2025

Joma Jewellery

(Image credit: Joma Jewellery)

Joma Jewellery 12 Days Of Sparkle Advent Calendar Specifications Price: £179.99 Worth: £300 Launch date: Now Today's Best Deals £179.99 at Joma

Joma Jewellery has three different advent calendars available this year: twelve days in gold plating, silver plating, and six days in silver plating. The sell-out box includes bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, some of which can even be personalised. Houses in a vegan leather jewellery box, which completely flattens for repurposing as a display tray, you're really getting your money's worth.

Accessorize

(Image credit: Accessorize)

24 Days of Accessorize Christmas Advent Calendar Specifications Price: £45 Worth: £96 Launch date: Now Today's Best Deals £45 at Accessorize

This is by far one of the most affordable jewellery advent calendars on the market for 2025 at just £45 for 24 different items. Expect gold-tone earrings, bracelets and necklaces, as well as hair accessories for good measure. If you want to top up on your everyday jewellery without spending a fortune, this calendar is the way to go.

Missoma

(Image credit: Missoma)

Missoma 2025 Advent Calendar Specifications Price: Gold £495, silver £465, solid gold £1,295 Launch date: 24th September Today's Best Deals Sign up now

Missoma's hotly anticipated advent calendar is back for 2025, and it's launching in a matter of days. There will be three different variations available: gold, silver, and solid gold. With savings of up to £458, it's a cost-effective way to invest in elegant and high quality jewellery. We're still yet to find out what's inside, but you can sign up now for early access to be the first to shop.

Astley Clarke

(Image credit: Astley Clarke)

Astley Clarke Jewellery Advent Calendae Specifications Price: £398 Worth: £906 Launch date: 25th September Today's Best Deals Sign up now

Astley Clarke is launching its very first jewellery advent calendar for 2025, with twelve different pieces inside. You can expect a delicate locket bracelet (which can be personalised), the brand’s iconic mixed-metal huggies, a celestial pendant, and everyday studs in the mix.

Estella Bartlett

(Image credit: Estella Bartlett)

Estella Bartlett Advent Calendar 2025 Specifications Price: TBC Launch date: TBC Today's Best Deals Sign up now

Very little is known about Estella Bartlett's 2025 advent calendar so far. But if it's anything like last year, we can expect twelve pieces including bracelets, earrings and necklaces in both gold and silver finishes. The 2024 calendar was £195, so we're expecting a similar price tag for this year when it finally launches.