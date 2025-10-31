This High-Street Label is My Best Kept Secret for Affordable Party Outfits You Won't Believe Aren't Designer
From figure-flattering party dresses to jumbo sequin separates
Party season is officially here (fellow magpies, rejoice). With a calendar full of events and celebrations, it's likely that you're already searching for party outfit ideas, so I thought I'd let you in on a little secret.
ASOS's newest brand, Arrange, debuted its first collection earlier this year and has quickly become my go-to for stand-out party pieces you won't believe aren't designer. Whether it's a wedding, a formal dinner, or you're simply looking for festive separates to shake up your wardrobe, there are so many favourites to choose from.
Catering to both maximalists and minimalists, that includes reimagined takes on previous viral pieces — including that yellow sequinned evening dress — to party skirts, tops and sculpted blazers in an inclusive size range, with some pieces available in an extended size range under their 'Curve' range, compiling a list of the most stand-out items was no easy feat.
Below, find my pick of the best 14 items that are sure to see you through party season and beyond.
Shop ASOS Arrange:
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.