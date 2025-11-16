The Emily in Paris Cast Has Very Strong Opinions About Season Five

Emily in Paris season five is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in December. And with the new EIP video trailer going viral, details from location changes to surprise castings have been making non-stop headlines.

It is the Netflix show's stars that have been getting the world talking the most, with Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount among the actors returning for season five.

And with the release date being just weeks away, the Emily in Paris cast has officially started teasing the fifth instalment.

"What I'll say is that was a teaser and that was only in Rome," Ashley Park, who stars as Mindy Chen, recently told Us Weekly following the release of the show's trailer. "We also filmed in Paris and Venice so that was truly a teaser.

"This gives you a taste of the tone and what you can be excited for in the first couple of episodes," she continued, adding: "But there's a lot more. The best is yet to come."

This comes after a similar revelation from EIP's Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the show, with the actor teasing a major plot twist in season five.

"I don’t want to give away too much, but one thing I will say is … when I got episode one emailed over with their high-tech security, it took me about two or three days to kind of process," he explained to Us Weekly. "So much happens in the first episode that sets up the rest of the season.

"This season just gets flipped on its head in a different way," Laviscount added of season five. "But it’s in the Emily in Paris universe. It’s beautiful and glossy, and, yes, it’s just that great escape."

"I think we’ve got a really terrific season coming up," added show creator Darren Star, via Deadline. "We filmed in Rome for the first four weeks, and that was an exciting experience to be there. Now we’re back in Paris, Emily is definitely back in Paris."

Emily in Paris season five is set for release on 18 December 2025.

We will continue to update this story.