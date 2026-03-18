Why Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Deal Is Back in the Spotlight

Six years ago, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life behind, the couple relocated to the US and quickly landed a number of media deals. While their infamous Oprah interview, which aired in 2021, was watched by millions across the globe and even went on to receive an Emmy Award nomination, it's the Sussexes lucrative Netflix deal that continues to garner the most attention.

The couple signed a contract with the streaming platform in 2020, worth a reported $100 million, and in the years that followed they released a joint tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, as well as two seasons of Meghan's lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. As their five-year agreement came to a close last year, there was speculation that they wouldn't renew their contract with Netflix. However, it was later announced that the Sussexes signed a "multi-year, first-look deal" with the platform instead; the key difference between their original contract and the renewed deal meant that Netflix would ultimately have the power to approve or refuse the content they want to create.

Now, according to a report published by Variety, insiders have claimed that the Sussexes have 'exhausted' the streaming giant, with the publication adding that 'their partnership may continue to taper off'. One source alleged: "The mood in the building is 'We’re done'."

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They go on to claim that ratings for Meghan's show, while 'on par with other lifestyle series', led to doubts of profitability at Netflix. But, while sources claimed that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria are 'growing weary' of the ongoing contract, a Netflix spokesperson says the claims are 'absolutely inaccurate'.

Bajaria said: "Archewell has been a thoughtful and collaborative partner and we’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan. They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to."

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind.

The report also claimed that Netflix felt 'blindsided' by the couple's Oprah interview, as well as the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, which hit shelves just weeks after their Netflix docu-series. A spokesperson for Meghan rejected the claim, calling it 'categorically untrue', adding: "There was open communication with Netflix months before release to coordinate timing between book and series."