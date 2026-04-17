Royal Experts Speak Out About What Princess Kate ‘Is Really Like’ Behind the Scenes

Royal expert Emily Andrews has opened up about what Princess Kate "is really like", noting the mother of three's "cracking sense of humour".

"She’s quite guarded in some respects," Andrews recalled. "But she’s quite funny. She is just like meeting an old friend."

Emily Andrews co-hosts the popular podcast, Catching Up with the Royals.

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2026. And from her vital royal role to her popularity with the public, the future Queen has emerged as one of the leaders of the family.

However, it is her life behind palace walls that makes the most headlines, with royal experts opening up about what Princess Kate is like in person. And unsurprisingly, her words about the royal's "cracking sense of humour" and "charming" personality have subsequently gone viral.

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"What is the Princess of Wales really like in real life?," royal expert Emily Andrews reflected this week in an Instagram teaser for her Catching Up with the Royals podcast.

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"Well, I’ve met Kate — or rather, Catherine — on a number of occasions and she has a cracking sense of humour. She’s very, very funny.

"She’s quite guarded in some respects, but she’s quite funny," Andrews continued, adding: "She is just like meeting an old friend."

This is not the first time that royal experts have opened up about the mother of three's sense of humour, with Robert Jobson once revealing that the Princess of Wales is "a lot more fun" behind palace doors.

"I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," the royal author explained on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show in 2024. "I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented.

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"She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humour," Jobson continued.

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.