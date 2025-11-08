The 2026 Grammy Award Nominations Have Officially Been Announced
The 68th annual Grammy Awards are officially in sight, with the star-studded ceremony set for February 2026. And with the highly-anticipated nominations announced this week, they have been all anyone can talk about.
Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny lead this year's Grammy nominations. And with Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish in the mix, there's major competition across the main categories.
2026 Grammy Award nominations
Record of the year
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Doechii – Anxiety
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Song of the year
Sabrina Carpenter –Manchild
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Doechii – Anxiety
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Huntr/x – Golden
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
Album of the year
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best new artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best pop solo performance
Justin Bieber – Daisies
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Lady Gaga – Disease
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Lola Young – Messy
Best pop duo/group performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Huntr/x – Golden
Katseye – Gabriela
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best pop vocal album
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best dance/electronic recording
Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap
Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Kaytranada – Space Invader
Skrillex – Voltage
Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best dance pop recording
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best dance/ electronic album
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Fred Again – Ten Days
PinkPantheress – Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale
Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best rock performance
Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile – Never Enough
Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best rock album
Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Idols
Best alternative music performance
Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love
The Cure – Alone
Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
Wet Leg – Mangetout
Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best alternative music album
Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Best R&B performance
Justin Bieber – Yukon
Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)
Kehlani – Folded
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best R&B album
Givēon – Beloved
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Ledisi – The Crown
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best rap performance
Cardi B – Outside
Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)
Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)
Best rap album
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best country solo performance
Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone
Shaboozey – Good News
Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best traditional country album
Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson – American Romance
Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health
Best contemporary country album
Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
Eric Church – Evangeline vs the Machine
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas
Best global music performance
Bad Bunny – EoO
Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?
Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)
Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)
Songwriter of the year
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr
Laura Veltz
Producer of the year
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Best music video
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Clipse – So Be It
Doechii – Anxiety
OK Go – Love
Sade – Young Lion
The 68th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on 1 February 2026.
We will continue to update this story.
