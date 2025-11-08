The 2026 Grammy Award Nominations Have Officially Been Announced

The 68th annual Grammy Awards are officially in sight, with the star-studded ceremony set for February 2026. And with the highly-anticipated nominations announced this week, they have been all anyone can talk about.

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny lead this year's Grammy nominations. And with Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish in the mix, there's major competition across the main categories.

2026 Grammy Award nominations

Record of the year

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Song of the year

Sabrina Carpenter –Manchild

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Huntr/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Album of the year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Lady Gaga – Disease

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Lola Young – Messy

Best pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Huntr/x – Golden

Katseye – Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap

Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best dance pop recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Best dance/ electronic album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred Again – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale

Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best rock performance

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best rock album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best alternative music performance

Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Best alternative music album

Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Best R&B performance

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best R&B album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)

Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)

Best rap album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone

Shaboozey – Good News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Best traditional country album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Best contemporary country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline vs the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas

Best global music performance

Bad Bunny – EoO

Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino

Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema

Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?

Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)

Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Producer of the year

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best music video

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Clipse – So Be It

Doechii – Anxiety

OK Go – Love

Sade – Young Lion

The 68th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on 1 February 2026.

We will continue to update this story.